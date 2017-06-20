Hexachords creates the first music composed by an artificial intelligence for a documentary.

For the first time in TV history, a music composed with the help of an artificial intelligence was used in a professional programme which is internationally broadcast.

This artificial intelligence, called Orb, was conceived and developed by the French start-up Hexachords. It is the result of five years working on an analysis and profound understanding of music and musical composition.

Hexachords music was chosen by the editing team of the documentary without knowing it has been composed by an artificial intelligence.