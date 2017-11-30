communiqué affiché 99 fois sur le site à ce jour Communiqué de presse Jeudi 30 Novembre 2017 Nice Côte d'Azur Airport proposes its new travel offer in partnership with MisterFly Nice Cote d'Azur Airport offers its new travel offer in partnership with the on-line booking specialist, MisterFly, for the online sale of flights, car rentals and hotel bookings on its website.



A new partner : Misterfly



Since November 15, it is now MisterFly that provides own-brand online booking services on the airport website www.nice.aeroport.fr for car rentals and flights with an innovative feature that will interest users, the daily highlighting of promotional offers to each destination direct from Nice.



All the airlines and car rental companies at Nice Airport are of course present in this offer and have priority posting.



MisterFly provides the airport with its booking engine that focuses primarily on the simplicity and flexibility of the booking process, and above all price transparency.





New feature : hotel booking



With this partner, the Nice Cote d'Azur Airport website also offers a new service: online hotel booking for which MisterFly offers a portfolio of nearly 500,000 hotels in 180 countries.



Innovative services



MisterFly also provides innovative services, rewarded by a number of prizes, such as Cancellation for Any Reason Coverage, payment in 4 instalments or the possibility of paying with vacation vouchers.





New features and benefits: Transparent Prices, Cancellation for Any Reason Coverage, Hotel booking





For Filip Soete, Director of the Commercial Business Unit at Nice Côte d'Azur Airport "Our partnership with Misterfly for the online sale of air tickets, hotel bookings or car rentals reflects our desire to offer our customers a global digital experience that is simple and attractive, but always has the same goal: to become a benchmark airport in handling interactive, personalized relations with its passengers and customers."



Nicolas Brumelot, President and co-founder of MisterFly , adds: "We are extremely proud of this partnership with Nice Côte d'Azur Airport. It is a new, prestige showcase for MisterFly. Airline tickets, car rentals and hotel accommodation: it is now possible to book your entire trip online at www.nice.aeroport.fr. Customers of Nice Côte d'Azur Airport will also benefit from the innovative services offered by MisterFly (Cancellation for Any Reason Coverage, CB4X installment payment service, etc.) in total price transparency. The offer is of course backed by the quality of our Customer Service, a priority for MisterFly. I would like to pay tribute to the great teamwork by all of our staff that has made the launch of the service possible."





About Nice Côte d'Azur Airport Nice Côte d'Azur Airport is France's second busiest airport after Paris, with 12.4 million passengers in 2016, 111 direct destinations and 61 scheduled airlines serving 38 countries. Outside Paris, it is also the only French airport to offer daily flights to New York, Doha and Dubai. www.nice.aeroport.fr www.nice.aeroport.fr





About MisterFly Preferred partner of vente-privee.com and solidarity partner of Imagine for Margo, MisterFly is the specialist in online travel booking, launched in September 2015 by the shock duo formed for over 20 years by Nicolas Brumelot and Carlos Da Silva. All of the teams have only one priority: customer satisfaction, be it for individuals or travel agencies! That's why MisterFly focuses on the quality of Customer Service, price transparency, simplicity of the booking process and innovative services (CB4X installment payment service, Iziwifi, etc.). The aim? To become the preferred online travel platform for Internet users!

The depth and competitiveness of its air travel offer on scheduled and low-cost flights is supplemented by more than 500,000 hotel offers, sold separately or in conjunction with "flight + hotel" stays. Prestige partners such as vente-privee.com, AccorHotels, Transavia, Paris Airport and Nice Côte d'Azur Airport have chosen MisterFly to expand their offer with tailor- made services, at public or negotiated rates. MisterFly carried 367,000 passengers in 2016 and posted a turnover of € 111 million.





Press release pdf, here





Communiqué libre de tous droits de diffusion. Citer source ou lien : 24presse.com

Rédacteur : Aéroport Nice Cote d’Azur



Contact presse : Helene NAVARRO

Société : Aéroport Nice Cote d’Azur



Voir tous les communiqués 99



Contact presse

NAVARRO Helene







Aéroport Nice Cote d’Azur

Aéroport Nice Cote d’Azur Visiter le site Imprimer Tous les communiqués Flux RSS Base de recherche

