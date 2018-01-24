Communiqué de presse Jeudi 07 Decembre 2017 100,000 artists to save the IPCC In association with Artmajeur, the leading art marketplace in Europe, and Plantation Bio, COP21 official partner, the "Art saves the IPCC - Art for the Climate" global alliance is mobilizing 100,000 international artists, whose work will be sold at major charity art auctions to finance climate projects. The first event will be held at UNESCO headquarters in Paris on January 24, 2018. French president Emmanuel MACRON spoke at the COP23 Climate Change Conference in Bonn on Wednesday, November 15. He called on Europeans to compensate for the lack of financing available to the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which is threatened by the withdrawal of one of its major financers. With the Climate Summit in Paris on December 12 and the IPCC Expert Meeting from December 12 to 15, the issue is more relevant than ever.





Art saves the IPCC: 100,000 artists to save science With the "Art saves the IPCC - Art for the Climate" global alliance chaired by the sustainable economist Bruno F. CARRIER, 100,000 European and international artists are taking action to save the IPCC and independent science, which benefit everyone in climate matters. It’s a question of survival in 2018!

This fantastic francophone and international initiative has received Art for the Climate Accreditation.



Support this important cause and contribute to the long-term financing of the IPCC. Download our press release and visit us on our page:



Join us by signing and sharing the petition on Change.org. Leading artists from around the world are donating pieces to a major charity art sale during a gala dinner at UNESCO on January 24, 2018, with the aim of financing climate projects.Support this important cause and contribute to the long-term financing of the IPCC. Download our press release and visit us on our page: help the environment through art. Ultimumm by karla Ortiz The Isle by John Howe

Our main partners: Plantations Bio : COP21 official partner, COP22 accredited, creator of the famous COP21 Central Garden, spearheading the creative and sustainable economy in Europe. Artmajeur : The art marketplace, number one in Europe, number two in the world, 120,000 artists, millions of artworks online.

Arludik : The offbeat art gallery, a trailblazer in France, in the heart of Paris. Thank you for loaning two legendary works, The Isle by John HOWE and Ultimum by Karla ORTIZ.

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/Page.Plantations.Bio/

Twitter : https://twitter.com/PlantationsBio

Instagram : plantations_bio



Communiqué libre de tous droits de diffusion. Citer source ou lien : 24presse.com

Rédacteur : Plantation Bio



Contact presse : Bruno F. CARRIER

Société : Plantation Bio



Voir tous les communiqués 27



Contact presse

F. CARRIER Bruno







Plantation Bio

Plantation Bio Imprimer Tous les communiqués Flux RSS Base de recherche

