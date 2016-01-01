Zaveapp, the digital piggybank for travel lovers enters Europe



Zaveapp founders started the business in Mexico 2 years ago, with the support of Wayra, and decided to scale internationally as demand for the service came from different countries since day one. With more than 60 000 transactions, the app is already a great success in Mexico & was recently selected as one of the 50 Emerging Stars in the international top 100 Fintech selection made by KPMG & H2 Ventures.

Starting 2017 they saw France as the Hub to start operations in all of the European Union with the support of the French Tech Ticket acceleration program.

As part of the finalists of the French Tech Ticket and after a beta period in France and Spain this summer, Zaveapp is now available for the 28 countries of the European Union.