Communiqué de presse Mardi 19 Decembre 2017

8ème édition d’Hack In Paris : Formations et conférences internationales autour du hacking et de la sécurité informatique

Organisé par la société Sysdream, l’événement Hack In Paris réunit, du 25 au 29 juin 2018, les grands noms de la sécurité informatique et les experts techniques du hacking, autour de formations et conférences exclusivement en anglais.
 

logo hack in paris 2018


Après le succès de la dernière édition avec plus de 650 participants, cet évènement annuel aura lieu pour la huitième fois en France, à la Maison de la Chimie, au cœur du 7ème arrondissement de Paris. Un évènement pour les RSSI, DSI, consultants, étudiants en sécurité informatique et passionnés.
 
Cette année encore, Sysdream a sélectionné les meilleurs conférenciers et formateurs pour offrir un programme complet et varié permettant, durant un à trois jours de formations, d'apprendre et pratiquer dans un environnement dédié et encadré par des professionnels du hacking et de la sécurité. 
 
 
Du 25 au 27 juin 2018 : Les formations
 
Hack in Paris propose 18 formations de 1 à 3 jours animées par des experts internationaux
 
FORMATION 1 : Bug Hunting Millionaire: Mastering Web Attacks with Full-Stack Exploitation par Dawid Czagan
FORMATION 2 : Windows Post-Exploitation: Subverting the Core par Ruben Boonen
FORMATION 3 : Mobile App Attack par Sneha Rajguru
FORMATION 4 : Corelan Live – Bootcamp par Peter Van Eeckhoutte
FORMATION 5 : Practical IoT Hacking par Aseem Jakhar
FORMATION 6 : "Smart lockpicking" - hands on exploiting flaws in IoT devices based on electronic locks and access control systems par Slawomir Jasek
FORMATION 7 : Analogue network security architecture & design par Winn Schwartau et Mark Carney
FORMATION 8 : Hacking and Securing Windows Infrastructure par Paula Januszkiewicz
FORMATION 9 : Pentesting the Modern Application Stack par Francis Alexander
FORMATION 10 : Practical Industrial Control System (ICS) Hacking par Arun Mane
FORMATION 11 : Hacking IPv6 Networks v4.0 par Fernando Gont
FORMATION 12 : Pentesting Industrial Control Systems par Arnaud Soullie
FORMATION 13 : Reverse Code Engineering in Win32 apps: protecting yourself in-the-wild par Rodríguez Ricardo J
FORMATION 14 : Designing Linux Rootkits par Himanshu Khokhar
FORMATION 15 : Infrastructure Security Assessment par Omair
FORMATION 16 : Low-Level Hardware Penetration Testing par Henrik Ferdinand Noelscher et Javier Vazquez
FORMATION 17 : Smashing the SSL/TLS protocol with practical crypto attacks par Marco Ortisi
FORMATION 18 : Certified Chief Information Security Officer (CCISO) - bientôt en ligne sur notre site Internet 
 
Les différents sujets seront également abordés de façon technique, au cours des présentations de 45 minutes pendant deux jours de conférences, qui seront dévoilées mi février. Une occasion d’agrandir son réseau en apprenant dans une ambiance conviviale.
 
 
Infos pratiques :
 
- Du 25 au 29 juin 2018
- Maison de la Chimie - Paris 
- 3 jours de formations (25/06/18 - 27/06/18)
- 2 jours de conférences (28/06/18 - 29/06/18)
- Twitter : @hackinparis #HIP18
- Site Web : https://hackinparis.com/
 
 
Rédacteur : Sysdream  
Contact presse : Caroline MARTIN
Société : Sysdream
Sysdream
