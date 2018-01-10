communiqué affiché 130 fois sur le site à ce jour Communiqué de presse Mercredi 10 Janvier 2018 Senioradom and Sigfox sign new partnership to be developed in Chengdu, China Together, the Companies Will Deploy an Innovative Telecare Solution in China.



Today, telecare company Senioradom and Sigfox, the world’s leading IoT connectivity service, signed a strategic agreement in the presence of both the French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping to begin their deployment in the Chinese market.

An innovative and revolutionary solution







A profitable market yet to be developed



China currently has 200 million senior citizens, yet no telecare solution has, until now, been developed. A rural exodus of the active population towards major cities and the low income of a large proportion of the elderly population, as well as a lack of hospitals and doctors, has pushed China to find affordable solutions that are quick to deploy, to help the Chinese administration face this significant social challenge. Thanks to this partnership, hospitalisation and medical costs will be significantly reduced due to the prevention of dangerous situations.





“After a year of work with the French and Chinese authorities and our partner Sigfox, we are proud to see that French expertise can attract the interest of such a big nation, one that is taking a pragmatic, preventative approach to the issue of elderly dependence”, said Thierry Roussel, cofounder of Senioradom. “We also wish to thank the tireless work of the French Embassy in Beijing and the Chinese Embassy in France, the BPI, Business France and our Ministries, which have been involved throughout the negotiations. For Senioradom, which launched 5 years ago, this is a great recognition of our work and a perfect platform for our international development”.



Ludovic Le Moan, CEO of Sigfox stated: “I am honoured to sign this agreement today, as it is the product of many months of hard work, both by our teams and those of our partner Senioradom. We are grateful to the French authorities for their support, without which this agreement would not have been possible. This is a key milestone for Sigfox and its development in China, where the IoT industry has incredible untapped potential. This partnership is just the first step towards a bigger presence in the region and shows that Sigfox can provide innovative solutions with the ability to radically change the country’s IoT market”.





About Senioradom



Created in 2012, Senioradom has developed a telecare solution designed to automatically detect behavioural anomalies due to a fall, a person feeling faint or a deteriorating mental condition such as Alzheimer’s. At the crossroads between IoT and AI, the solution is supported by a diverse set of investors, all of whom are committed to creating innovative solutions to meet the challenges facing senior citizens.



For more information:





About Sigfox



Sigfox is the world’s leading provider of connectivity for the Internet of Things (IoT). The company has built a global network to connect billions of devices to the Internet while consuming as little energy as possible, as simply as possible. Sigfox’s unique approach to device-to-cloud communications addresses the three greatest barriers to global IoT adoption: cost, energy consumption, and global scalability.



Today, the network is present in 43 countries and on track to cover 60 by 2018. With millions of objects connected and a rapidly growing partner ecosystem, Sigfox empowers companies to move their business model towards more digital services. Founded in 2010 by Ludovic Le Moan and Christophe Fourtet, the company is headquartered in Labège near Toulouse, France’s “IoT Valley”. Sigfox also has offices in Paris, Madrid, Munich, Boston, San Francisco, Dubai, Singapore and Tokyo.



For more information: Senioradom and Sigfox have developed a telecare solution made up of different movement sensors and door opening detection, as well as an alert and geo-localisation necklace. The solution has been designed to automatically detect any potential behavioural anomalies due to a fall, a person feeling faint or a deteriorating mental condition such as Alzheimer’s. Thanks to the autolearning algorithms developed by Senioradom, which have been operating successfully in France for the past 3 years, together with Sigfox’s technology that allows the transmission of data at a very low cost and with minimum energy use, this innovative solution will allow different cities in China to better protect their elderly populations by anticipating risks and acting faster in emergencies.China currently has 200 million senior citizens, yet no telecare solution has, until now, been developed. A rural exodus of the active population towards major cities and the low income of a large proportion of the elderly population, as well as a lack of hospitals and doctors, has pushed China to find affordable solutions that are quick to deploy, to help the Chinese administration face this significant social challenge. Thanks to this partnership, hospitalisation and medical costs will be significantly reduced due to the prevention of dangerous situations.“After a year of work with the French and Chinese authorities and our partner Sigfox, we are proud to see that French expertise can attract the interest of such a big nation, one that is taking a pragmatic, preventative approach to the issue of elderly dependence”, said. “We also wish to thank the tireless work of the French Embassy in Beijing and the Chinese Embassy in France, the BPI, Business France and our Ministries, which have been involved throughout the negotiations. For Senioradom, which launched 5 years ago, this is a great recognition of our work and a perfect platform for our international development”.“I am honoured to sign this agreement today, as it is the product of many months of hard work, both by our teams and those of our partner Senioradom. We are grateful to the French authorities for their support, without which this agreement would not have been possible. This is a key milestone for Sigfox and its development in China, where the IoT industry has incredible untapped potential. This partnership is just the first step towards a bigger presence in the region and shows that Sigfox can provide innovative solutions with the ability to radically change the country’s IoT market”.Created in 2012, Senioradom has developed a telecare solution designed to automatically detect behavioural anomalies due to a fall, a person feeling faint or a deteriorating mental condition such as Alzheimer’s. At the crossroads between IoT and AI, the solution is supported by a diverse set of investors, all of whom are committed to creating innovative solutions to meet the challenges facing senior citizens.For more information: www.senioradom.com Sigfox is the world’s leading provider of connectivity for the Internet of Things (IoT). The company has built a global network to connect billions of devices to the Internet while consuming as little energy as possible, as simply as possible. Sigfox’s unique approach to device-to-cloud communications addresses the three greatest barriers to global IoT adoption: cost, energy consumption, and global scalability.Today, the network is present in 43 countries and on track to cover 60 by 2018. With millions of objects connected and a rapidly growing partner ecosystem, Sigfox empowers companies to move their business model towards more digital services. Founded in 2010 by Ludovic Le Moan and Christophe Fourtet, the company is headquartered in Labège near Toulouse, France’s “IoT Valley”. Sigfox also has offices in Paris, Madrid, Munich, Boston, San Francisco, Dubai, Singapore and Tokyo.For more information: www.sigfox.com



Communiqué libre de tous droits de diffusion. Citer source ou lien : 24presse.com Images (cliquez sur les images pour agrandir) :

Rédacteur : Senioradom



Contact presse : Thierry ROUSSEL

Société : Senioradom



Voir tous les communiqués 130



Contact presse

ROUSSEL Thierry







Senioradom

Senioradom Visiter le site Imprimer Tous les communiqués Flux RSS Base de recherche

