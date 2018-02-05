CLEARSY has installed the new innovative version of its platform screen doors control system in Stockholm



Citybanan is an outstanding project. It costs 1.7 billion euros and required dynamites to bore a 6 km-long tunnel through the rock beneath the Swedish capital. The Stockholm railway commuter is now running under the city on its own double tracks. When it comes to traffic, 48 trains per hour are operating, in both directions. In addition, the two amazing stations of the Citybanan, Stockholm City and Stockholm Odenplan, are decorated with fine art and it is among art work that CLEARSY installed its new innovative platform edge doors controller.



COPPILOT system is controlling the platform screen doors, supplied by Gilgen Door Systems. The system is able to control every door separately from the others. However, the breakthrough innovation of the system is its ability to adapt doors opening widths. David Auprêtre, Business manager at CLEARSY, explains: “The system adapts the doors opening widths to where the train stopped. Consequently, access to the train is always optimal. Also, if train doors didn’t open, the platform screen doors facing them stay closed.”. Other features were especially developed for Stockholm like the assistance to stop the train. It is a light signal which decreases in intensity the closer the train gets. It informs the train operator of the distance from the train to the stopping point and so improves the comfort of the operator. Finally, the installed system is managing trains operating in both direction and with two different lengths. Fully autonomous, COPPILOT is based on sensors installed on the platform screen doors and a safety controller managing these sensors. As only 6 platforms were equipped and many different trains were operating, equipment on the wayside was the best technical and economical choice and so COPPILOT was the best fit for Stockholm.







Stockholm Odenplan station