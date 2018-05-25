 24presse logo   chercher communique Chercher
rappel Etre rappelé
we speak english We speak english!		 communiqué de presse

envoyer communiqué de presse

temoignage depuis 2009 tarif

communiqué affiché 93 fois sur le site à ce jour
Communiqué de presse Mercredi 09 Mai 2018

Call for applications Migration Media Award 2018

The 2018 edition of the Migration Media Award is now accepting applications until 25 May 2018. The awards will consist in funding from 750 to 7000 euros towards the production of a second story.
 

logo


The Migration Media Award (www.migration-media-award.eu) funded by the European Union, hosted over 35 winning stories in the 2017 edition showcasing journalistic excellence on migration in the Euro-Mediterranean region.

In line with the quality and number of applications received last year,  this year’s edition will reward up to 48 published stories resulting from time-intensive, un-sensationalistic, in-depth reporting and contributing to balance the narrative on migration, making it, evidence based, nuanced and less polarising. The awards will consist in funding from 750 to 7000 euros towards the production of a second story.

Journalists or media houses based in either EU countries or EU South Partner Countries are eligible to apply by submitting an already published journalistic work along with a proposal for a second production. Both productions, actual and intended, need to address one or more of the following themes in the Euro Mediterranean region :

  • Diaspora
  • Labour migration
  • Vulnerable groups
  • Legal and irregular migration
     

Eligibility and requirements

Candidates who wish to apply must respect the following criteria: The submitted story must have been published between 15 April 2017 and 25 May 2018. The content of the entry must be related to one of the four themes mentioned above on migration limited to the Euro-Mediterranean region.

  1. The entry must be submitted in one of the 3 languages of the Award scheme: English, French or Arabic. Stories in other languages from the Euro Mediterranean region must be accompanied by a translation into either English, French or Arabic.
  2. Multiple entries are accepted in separate and complete applications in the following formats: video, radio, print, online, multimedia and photo.
  3. Mid to long length formats are requested and therefore short news items will not be eligible.

Please note that candidates may not submit a story already supported by the MMA 2017.

The MMA panel of judges will be announced in May 2018 and will evaluate the eligible entries in Summer 2018. The 48 winners will be announced at the award ceremony planned in early September 2018.

 

Apply here

annoucement



The online application form and FAQs are available at www.migration-media-award.eu . Interested applicants should check the Eligibility & Application section prior to applying. In case of any questions, kindly contact us on : contact@migration-media-award.eu .

 



 


About the MMA

This award is a collaboration of the Directorate-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations (DG NEAR) funded programs Euromed Migration IV implemented by the International Center for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) and the Open Media Hub led by the Thomson Foundation, in partnership with the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Trade Promotion of Malta and the European Asylum Support Office (EASO).

Website : www.icmpd.org/home/


logos
Communiqué libre de tous droits de diffusion. Citer source ou lien : 24presse.com
Images (cliquez sur les images pour agrandir) :
Cliquez pour zoomer  Cliquez pour zoomer  Cliquez pour zoomer 

Rédacteur : ICMPD  


Contact presse : Victor Fleury
Société : ICMPD
Envoyez un email à Victor Fleury
Votre email
Votre message

Saisir le code affiché ci-contre:


93
 
 
ICMPD
Visiter le site

Satisfait ou remboursé

Si nous rédigeons le communiqué nous vous remboursons si aucun média ne parle de vous dans les 90 jours.
Votre Press Room

Ouvrez une press room pour rassembler toute votre actualité.

Ils nous font confiance

1500 entreprises et associations de toutes tailles nous ont fait confiance depuis 2009.

| | | | |
| | | | |