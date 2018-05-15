communiqué affiché 83 fois sur le site à ce jour Communiqué de presse Jeudi 24 Mai 2018 Caron Paris opened a new shop in Paris designed by Next Step Design agency On May 15th 2018, Caron Paris opened a new shop on rue Roi de Sicile in the Marais. Caron Paris worked with Next Step Design global communication agency, to create a more modern image, while respecting existing codes and history. Caron Paris, brand created in 1904, has always been a fashion-forward, represented in the most prestigious areas of the capital, from the rue François 1er to the Faubourg Saint-Honoré.



On May 15th 2018, Caron Paris just opened a new shop on rue Roi de Sicile in the Marais.



On this occasion, Caron Paris worked with Next Step Design global communication agency, to get a more modern image, while respecting existing codes and history.



Next Step Design made it possible by gently lifting the Art Deco codes, towards a more modern universe supported by contemporary materials, while remaining in harmony with the Art of Fashion.



The arabesques disappear to highlight only the various perfumes, powders and accessories.



Next Step Design illuminated the Daum crystal fountains in an original manner, to bring out the color of the different fragances.



Furniture have been designed matt black or white and brushed golden to emphasize perfumes, powders and accessories. All are set on sequined black quartz worktops. About Next Step Design



Our french creation department, made of designers and architects, showcase your brands in different universes : shops, booths, corners and show-rooms. We propose graphic charts and follow all steps of production. We use latest technologies and materials of construction for interior design and own a ten years guarantee.



More informations : www.nextstepdesign.fr





Communiqué libre de tous droits de diffusion. Citer source ou lien : 24presse.com

Rédacteur : Next Step Design



Contact presse : François-Eric DUCRUET

Société : Next Step Design



Voir tous les communiqués 83



Contact presse

DUCRUET François-Eric







Next Step Design

Next Step Design Visiter le site Imprimer Tous les communiqués Flux RSS Base de recherche

