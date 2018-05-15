 24presse logo   chercher communique Chercher
Communiqué de presse Jeudi 24 Mai 2018

Caron Paris opened a new shop in Paris designed by Next Step Design agency

On May 15th 2018, Caron Paris opened a new shop on rue Roi de Sicile in the Marais. Caron Paris worked with Next Step Design global communication agency, to create a more modern image, while respecting existing codes and history.
 

caron paris agence next step design

 

Caron Paris, brand created in 1904, has always been a fashion-forward, represented in the most prestigious areas of the capital, from the rue François 1er to the Faubourg Saint-Honoré.

On May 15th 2018, Caron Paris just opened a new shop on rue Roi de Sicile in the Marais.

On this occasion, Caron Paris worked with Next Step Design global communication agency, to get a more modern image, while respecting existing codes and history.

Next Step Design  made it possible by gently lifting the Art Deco codes, towards a more modern universe supported by contemporary materials, while remaining in harmony with the Art of Fashion.

The arabesques disappear to highlight only the various perfumes, powders and accessories.

Next Step Design illuminated the Daum crystal fountains in an original manner, to bring out the color of the different fragances.

Furniture have been designed matt black or white and brushed golden to emphasize perfumes, powders and accessories. All are set on sequined black quartz worktops.
 
 
 
caron paris agence next step design caron paris agence next step design caron paris agence next step design

 

About Next Step Design

Our french creation department, made of designers and architects, showcase your brands in different universes : shops, booths, corners and show-rooms. We propose graphic charts and follow all steps of production. We use latest technologies and materials of construction for interior design and own a ten years guarantee. 

More informations : www.nextstepdesign.fr

 
logo agence next step design
 
 
Rédacteur : Next Step Design  


Contact presse : François-Eric DUCRUET
Société : Next Step Design
