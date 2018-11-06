From Portugal to Turkey: 10,000 km on foot to meet Europe

Countries visited: Portugal, Spain, France, Italy, Switzerland, Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia, Montenegro, Kosovo, Macedonia, Albania, Greece, Bulgaria, Serbia, Romania, Turkey

Although self-edited on the road, most often on the corner of a bar table or in the tent, photos (www.deuxpasverslautre.com/pictures) and videos (www.youtube.com/c/deuxpasverslautre) produced by 2PVA are of rare quality for this type of trip. Interviews, country episodes and logbooks, these various perspectives are shared on multiple mediums, all on bilingual supports (in English and in French).



Visual media

A 3.0 thru-hike



Far from opposing nature and technical progress, Marie and Nil intend to make the best of both. New technologies allow them to find their way in the wild and to share with the greatest number the natural and cultural wonders of Europe. Social networks, which play a major role in the distribution of their content, take on a very concrete dimension when members of their audience join them from all over Europe for a few days.



1KG FOR THE PLANET



Carrying with them the gear for long distance hiking and camping on top of the equivalent of a small video production team adds up... Despite this Marie, Nil and all of their guests keep in their bag a place to collect the waste they find on their way. This is the 1KG FOR THE PLANET initiative (https://www.deuxpasverslautre.com/1kg-for-the-planet-en). About the non-profit organization Deux Pas Vers l’Autre



Encouraging people to hike, nurturing Europe's heritage, launching actions to raise awareness about its preservation and promoting a more modern conception of the relationship between Man and Nature are the missions the association is pursuing. Its action is supported by many outdoor and technology brands, as well as institutions such as the European Parliament.



See all the partners of the project : www.deuxpasverslautre.com/partners



