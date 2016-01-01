Monster join forces with Innov8 Group to grow the Monster Brand to next level of innovation





Monster 4.0 for the Next 40 Years Europe, December, 2018 – As Monster celebrates its 40 year anniversary, Noel Lee, the Head Monster, is reinventing the brand once again with the new Monster 4.0 model. “The new business model amplifies our ability to make innovative products quickly, and in most cases more inexpensively. Monster will continue to innovate with strategies that fit with Monster’s famous M6 selling module, bringing sell-through solutions to Monster’s retailers.” As part of the new Monster 4.0 model, Monster Europe will be joining forces with INNOV8 Group, run by one of the pioneers in the world of connected technology, Stéphane Bohbot. INNOV8 Group has long been recognized as a game changer, having worked with many top luxury, fashion, and high tech brands. The INNOV8 Group brings to the table a unique wealth of knowledge and resources across their in-house companies, which include Ascendeo for audio & mobile accessory distribution, Extenso Telecom for smartphone and IoT distribution, and, most exciting of all, INNOVHK for product development and international sales. Monster and INNOV8 are both lead by entrepreneurs: Head Monster Noel Lee started his company in 1979 from his garage in San Francisco, and Stéphane Bohbot launched his first company at 23 years old. Stéphane Bohbot, a visionary entrepreneur, now owns the INNOV8 group, with multiple companies combining for over 300M€ in revenue and 260 employees. This strategic partnership brings together two strong players with unique expertise in the development and distribution of high quality products, uniting design and performance in audio technology and connectivity. Together with INNOV8 Group, Monster looks to expand its reach across new European territories and grow its existing sales channels with select distributors and retailers. Plans regarding Monster’s 2019 product roadmap are already in progress. There are some very exciting projects under discussion, together with brand ambassadors and influencers, with the goal of bringing awareness to the Monster brand to the public using never-before-seen technological innovations. Head Monster Noel Lee said about the collaboration: “We are so excited to have found a partner like INNOV8 to help us expand and grow in the European market. Finding the right partner is not always easy, but having spent time with Stéphane you can see that the INNOV8 Group is the right choice for Monster. His company and his values align with Monster and our ethos of Always Lead, Never Follow.” Stéphane Bohbot, president of INNOV8 Group: “I have always been passionate about the Monster Brand, and the Pure Monster Sound™ technology. This partnership is very exciting for INNOV8, and we are confident in making a great brand greater and in supporting the development of the brand in Europe. We have a long experience and track record partnering with top brands and I found Monster to be a magic brand with a strong growth potential. We are committed to putting our resources and expertise behind Monster.” Stéphane Bohbot, president of INNOV8 Group (Left) / Noel Lee, Head Monster (Right)

About Monster For almost 40 years, Monster® has been a catalyst for innovation and big ideas. Discovering that cables in hi-fi systems influenced the sound, Head Monster Noel Lee developed Monster Cable - an immediate hit. Monster® engineered the sound of Beats® headphones, and has since become the world’s leading manufacturer of high-performance headphones, all featuring Pure Monster Sound™ technology. Today, the company offers advanced connectivity solutions for professional musicians, home entertainment, computing, mobile and gaming, as well as high performance AC Power and conditioning products. Monster® continues to lead in innovation, with Monster having been granted over 500 patents with 100 patents pending worldwide, offering more than 5,000 products in over 160 countries. Above all, Monster® does what it does Because the Music Matters.





About INNOV8 Group Founded by Stéphane Bohbot, INNOV8 Group aims to create the distribution 2.0 of connected products and services and to support the sales dynamics of French tech internationally. INNOV8 Group has a combined revenue of more than 300 million euros and counts 260 employees through its several divisions: Extenso Telecom (the leading distributor of smartphones and IoT products in France - www.extenso-telecom.com), Ascendeo (Key European distributor of mobile accessories - www.ascendeo.com), LICK (1st network of shops 2.0 dedicated to connected devices - www.lick.fr), and INNOVHK based in Hong Kong, creator of accessories and connected devices for the Muvit, SoSeven & MyWay brands. http://www.INNOV8.fr

