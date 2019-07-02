musique



Alexandre Hiele

Leader arranger and bassist of the group the Alex Hiele Paris Jazz Combo. Alexandre Hiele is born in Paris and has participated in the scene of the Parisian Jazz of the years 90/2000

With Mina Agossi, Marley Chinnery, the Slang Collective, Bruno Angelini and also American musicians, Mark Turner, Georges Brown, Ronnie Paterson, Ted Curson and also Russian such as Alexei Aigues and Japanese, Ichiro Onoe, he regularly frequents the Jam sessions of the time, such as, the Studio of the Islettes, the Fallaises, the vault of the dungeon, the Petit Opportin, and plays in the Parisian clubs regularly, Sunset, Duc des Lombards, New morning, Franc Pineau, the 7 Lizardmen, then turns in Europe, in the states United States and Africa…



Line up



Jim Stagnitto : Fluglehorn

Steve Rice : Fender Rhodes

David Stier : Drums

Alex Hiele : Bass

The Alex Hiele Paris Jazz Combo - Album “Petits Matins”

The French Touch of Jazz

Label Plaza Mayor Company Ltd

01 – Le ballon rouge – 03 :42

02 – Petits matins – 07 :40

03 – Swiming Pool – 05 :34

04 – Birds – 05 :45

05 – Bolero – 07 :56

06 – Melo – 05 :34



Apple Music https://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1611024518

Spotify https://open.spotify.com/album/5aZ4FNrHhwvpMRGYLw75kg

YouTube https://youtu.be/1k0BeMnMfM4

www.plazamayorcompany.com