Alexandre Hiele - Album "Petits Matins"
Published on 01/04/2022 à 11:11
Alexandre Hiele
Leader arranger and bassist of the group the Alex Hiele Paris Jazz Combo. Alexandre Hiele is born in Paris and has participated in the scene of the Parisian Jazz of the years 90/2000
With Mina Agossi, Marley Chinnery, the Slang Collective, Bruno Angelini and also American musicians, Mark Turner, Georges Brown, Ronnie Paterson, Ted Curson and also Russian such as Alexei Aigues and Japanese, Ichiro Onoe, he regularly frequents the Jam sessions of the time, such as, the Studio of the Islettes, the Fallaises, the vault of the dungeon, the Petit Opportin, and plays in the Parisian clubs regularly, Sunset, Duc des Lombards, New morning, Franc Pineau, the 7 Lizardmen, then turns in Europe, in the states United States and Africa…
Line up
Jim Stagnitto : Fluglehorn
Steve Rice : Fender Rhodes
David Stier : Drums
Alex Hiele : Bass
The Alex Hiele Paris Jazz Combo - Album “Petits Matins”
The French Touch of Jazz
Label Plaza Mayor Company Ltd
- 01 – Le ballon rouge – 03 :42
- 02 – Petits matins – 07 :40
- 03 – Swiming Pool – 05 :34
- 04 – Birds – 05 :45
- 05 – Bolero – 07 :56
- 06 – Melo – 05 :34
Apple Music https://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1611024518
Spotify https://open.spotify.com/album/5aZ4FNrHhwvpMRGYLw75kg
YouTube https://youtu.be/1k0BeMnMfM4
