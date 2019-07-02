Du lundi au vendredi de 8H à 19H au 05 56 77 88 31

Menu
Envoyer votre communiqué
|

24 | Communiqué de presse

print
musique

Alexandre Hiele - Album "Petits Matins"

Published on 01/04/2022 à 11:11

The album Petits Matins (early mornings) is an album of original compositions made during the confinement. When everything stops you can always write music until the early mornings.


Alexandre Hiele

Leader arranger and bassist of the group the Alex Hiele Paris Jazz Combo. Alexandre Hiele is born in Paris and has participated in the scene of the Parisian Jazz of the years 90/2000

With Mina Agossi, Marley Chinnery, the Slang Collective, Bruno Angelini and also American musicians, Mark Turner, Georges Brown, Ronnie Paterson, Ted Curson and also Russian such as Alexei Aigues and Japanese, Ichiro Onoe, he regularly frequents the Jam sessions of the time, such as, the Studio of the Islettes, the Fallaises, the vault of the dungeon, the Petit Opportin, and plays in the Parisian clubs regularly, Sunset, Duc des Lombards, New morning, Franc Pineau, the 7 Lizardmen, then turns in Europe, in the states United States and Africa…
 

Line up

Jim Stagnitto : Fluglehorn
Steve Rice  : Fender Rhodes
David Stier : Drums
Alex Hiele : Bass

The Alex Hiele Paris Jazz Combo - Album “Petits Matins”
The French Touch of Jazz
Label Plaza Mayor Company Ltd

  • 01 – Le ballon rouge – 03 :42
  • 02 – Petits matins – 07 :40
  • 03 – Swiming Pool – 05 :34
  • 04 – Birds – 05 :45
  • 05 – Bolero – 07 :56
  • 06 – Melo – 05 :34
     

Apple Music https://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1611024518 

Spotify https://open.spotify.com/album/5aZ4FNrHhwvpMRGYLw75kg 

YouTube https://youtu.be/1k0BeMnMfM4 

www.plazamayorcompany.com

 

Communiqué publié par Braoude Lydia
Published on 01/04/2022 à 11:11 sur 24presse.com
Braoude Lydia


www.plazamayorcompany.com
Contacter

Press release copyrights free 24presse.com

Images

Send email to
Braoude Lydia

Company :

Press contact

Braoude Lydia

Contacter

Website
www.plazamayorcompany.com

Diffuser
un communiqué
de presseLancer une diffusion

Derniers communiqués de presse de la catégorie "musique"