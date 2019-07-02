musique





"Since I was young, singing has always been part of my daily life and brought me great joy".

At the age of 18 Carlos Miguel enters the Ignacio Cervantes Conservatory and begins to work with a vocal octet, while continuing to perform in duets. In 1992, he won the grand prize of the national Rita Montanel competition, and later, the same year, he moved to Paris, where he worked with various groups of traditional Cuban music, such as Africando, La Dame Blanche, Sabor a Son, Alfredo Rodriguez, Beny Suarez (Compay Segundo guitarist), Oralndo Poleo, Raul Paz ... et en latin-jazz avec Pierre Vassiliu, Samy Thiebault, Natacha Rogers, Felipe Cabrera, Irving Acao, Abraham Mansfarroll ...



He is currently part of Cuban Descarga led by bassist Felipe Cabrera, Campana Project led by Abraham Mansfarroll, or pianist Roberto Fonseca, and is pursuing his own Carlos Miguel Hernandez trio project. For several years, he has regularly led Latin music workshops in France, Italy and Switzerland.



Carlos Miguel Hernandez trio



This trio was founded by the Cuban Carlos Miguel Hernandez, singer with a velvet voice, to invite you on a musical journey through the different rhythms of the traditional music of his native island. With Fino Gomez (Uruguay) on guitar and Conrado Ferrin (Cuba) on percussion, you will discover a repertoire that wanders with finesse between the subtle melodies of the traditional Trova and original compositions, passing through more danceable rhythms of Guaracha and Sound, all mixed with Latin Jazz and highlighted by the rioplatense-sounding arrangements of Fino Gomez.

Carlos Miguel Hernandez - Album "Marzo"

Trova, Guarracha… Tout un monde de couleur

Label Plaza Mayor Company Ltd

01 - Marzo

02 - Y Ahora

03 - Havana

04 - Talisman

05 - Olvido

06 - Tiempo de Rosas

07 - Amores Compartidos

08 - Wemba

09 - Ausencia

10- Marcelo

