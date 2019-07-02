24 | Communiqué de presse
Press release displayed 404 times
Ieva Baltmiskyte - The Strings of My Soul
Published on 07/06/2023 à 11:10
Renaissance time…
We started working together on a piece for Renaissance lute titled "Hommage à Francesco da Milano" and one piece brought the other so naturally, that we decided to work on a bigger project together; an album titled “The Strings of My Soul.” In this journey, we have been lucky to have Jacques Dejean and Plaza Mayor Company as our fellow travellers and supporters. We are also grateful for Oleg Boyko’s participation in the Latin Suite for two guitars We hope that you will enjoy this musical journey with us and share it with your friends.
Michalis and Ieva
Ieva Baltmiskyte is a Lithuanian guitarist, lutenist and composer currently based in Brussels. Ieva holds four degrees in guitar performance, early music and music pedagogy - from the Lithuanian Academy of Music and Theatre, where she studied with Julius Kurauskas, and the Royal Conservatory of Brussels where she studied under the guidance of an internationally acclaimed musicians Antigoni Goni and Xavier Diaz Lattore
Michalis Andronikou is a composer and musicologist currently residing in Calgary, AB. He holds a PhD in composition from the University of Calgary. He received his Bachelor’s and Integrated Master’s
Oleg Boyko is a classical guitarist and composer born in Mariupol. He studied in Chernihiv’s Music College and National Musical Academy of Ukraine, with professor Nikolaj Mihajlenko. He also did his postgraduate research at the S. Cecilia Conservatory in Rome and Frankfurt University of Music and Performing Arts.
"The Strings of My Soul"
Music composed by Michalis Andronikou
Performer Ieva Baltmiskyte
Label Plaza Mayor Company Ltd
Apple Music https://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1686368229
Spotify https://open.spotify.com/album/21J2TRqa1Y3gab3FCaX6B8
YouTube https://youtu.be/K8Wh2Dt1eT0
Fanlinks https://fanlink.to/i4uw
Communiqué publié par Braoude Lydia
Published on 07/06/2023 à 11:10 sur 24presse.com
Braoude Lydia
Plaza Mayor Company ltd
www.plazamayorcompany.com
Contacter
Press release copyrights free 24presse.com
Press contact
Braoude Lydia
Plaza Mayor Company ltd
Website
www.plazamayorcompany.com
un communiqué
de presseLancer une diffusion
Derniers communiqués de presse de la catégorie "musique"
Ieva Baltmiskyte - The Strings of My Soul...Publié le 07/06/2023 à 11:10 Sortie de l'album "The Strings of My Soul" de Ieva Baltm...Publié le 07/06/2023 à 11:08 The Anâssor Project - Album "Palimpseste"...Publié le 16/05/2023 à 10:19