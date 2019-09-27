press release

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A New and Innovative Way to Access the American Automotive Market

Made-in-US.com today announces the launch of its platform dedicated to purchasing vehicles in the United States, with a clear ambition: to give European customers access to American vehicle listings under the same pricing conditions as local buyers, while providing comprehensive end-to-end support.

From classic cars and muscle cars to pickup trucks, SUVs, luxury vehicles, and everyday models, Made-in-US.com assists enthusiasts throughout the search and acquisition process directly with American sellers.





Transparency, Security, and Fairness



For decades, purchasing a vehicle in the United States from abroad has been a complex process, typically reserved for buyers with extensive knowledge of the American market. Made-in-US.com aims to change this by offering a purchasing experience built on three key principles:

Transparency regarding prices and purchasing conditions;

Security through rigorous inspections and professional support;

Fairness through a business model that allows customers to benefit directly from the savings achieved through negotiation.

The objective is simple: to give every buyer access to the opportunities offered by the world’s largest automotive market.





A Unique Business Model

Unlike traditional brokers and exporters, Made-in-US.com does not add any commercial markup to the vehicle price. The price displayed is exactly the price requested by the American seller.

The difference lies in the negotiation expertise of the Made-in-US.com team. Its purchasing specialists contact sellers directly in order to obtain the best possible terms. The savings achieved through these negotiations are then shared equally between the customer and the platform on a 50/50 basis.

This model creates a fully aligned relationship between the company and the buyer: the more effectively Made-in-US.com negotiates, the more the customer saves.

“We believe that our expertise should directly benefit our customers. Transparency is not a marketing argument; it is the founding principle of our company,” said Pierre Dulat, Founder of Made-in-US.com.





Comprehensive Support from Search to Delivery



A U.S. vehicle purchase involves much more than finding an attractive listing. It requires thorough checks, careful administrative management, and international logistics coordination.

For this reason, Made-in-US.com handles every stage of the process:

Defining the vehicle project: the customer outlines the desired vehicle and selection criteria.

Personalised needs assessment: a specialist discusses the project with the buyer to understand their requirements.

Search and negotiation with American sellers: the team identifies available opportunities, contacts sellers, and negotiates the best price.

Transfer of negotiated savings: half of the negotiated discount is directly reflected in the final price paid by the customer.

Vehicle and document verification: confirmation of availability, ownership, title documentation, and related information.

Transaction security and administrative management: assistance with payment, export documents, and required procedures.

International transport organisation: transportation of the vehicle to the port and shipment to its final destination.

Vehicle delivery: delivery at the arrival port or directly to the customer, depending on the available options.



A Simple, Transparent, and Secure Auction Platform

In addition, Made-in-US.com has just launched an auction platform featuring more than 10,000 classic and collector vehicles.

The platform allows enthusiasts to connect directly with sellers and negotiate without commitment and without intermediaries.

Once an offer is accepted, Made-in-US.com can manage the entire logistics process, from vehicle collection in the United States through to final delivery. This includes administrative formalities, export procedures, ocean freight, customs clearance, and, if requested, delivery directly to the customer’s home.





Mobile Application Launch Coming Soon



Made-in-US.com will soon launch its mobile application, giving users access to all listings, auctions, and services available on the platform.



The company’s ambition is to offer the first application in Europe that combines a dedicated marketplace for American vehicles with a complete import logistics service covering shipments from the United States to all European countries.

About Made-in-US.com

Made-in-US.com is an international platform specialising in the purchase of American vehicles. The company assists private buyers with vehicle sourcing, negotiation, verification, and importation from the United States.

Its unique business model is based on the absence of any commercial markup on vehicle prices and the redistribution of 50% of the savings obtained through negotiation directly to customers.

Made-in-US.com



