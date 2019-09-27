press release

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The Samurai and the Prisoner Original Soundtrack - music by Yoshihiro Hanno

Published on 06/16/2026, 9:32 AM



When Lord Murashige Araki rises up against the tyrannical Nobuaga Oda, he  finds himself besieged within the walss of his own castle. Isolated, he is  confronted with a series of mysterious crimes that shatter the fragile order of  his court, plunging the fortress into fear and suspicion. With Oda’s army closing  in and a traitor hiding among his ranks, Murashige is forced into an uneasy  alliance with Kanbei Kuroda, a brilliant yet dangerous strategist held prisoner in  the dungeon. Helped by his wife Chioyo and his most loyal generals, Murashige  must uncover the truth before the castle falls. 

"Hanno-san graciously accepted my rather unreasonable request: I didn't want the  score to feel overtly like a typical period drama, and yet I still wanted it to retain a  certain sense of orthodoxy. The result was a series of magnificent musical pieces that  freely moved between restraint and liberation. It feels just like the very essence of the  life of Araki Murashige himself. I feel that the dramas of the people of the Sengoku period, which were captured only  in fragments on limited sets and location shoots, have gained a seemingly infinite  breadth and universality through the music. The power of music is truly amazing." - Kiyoshi Kurasawa - Director

"The Samurai and the Prisoner"

Directed and written by Kiyoshi Kurosawa
Based on the Original Novel by Honobu Yonezawa "KOKUROJO"
(Published by KADOKAWA Corporation)

Cast: Masahiro Motoki/ Masaki Suda/ Yuriko Yoshitaka
Music Yoshihiro Hanno
Label Plaza Mayor Company Ltd
Selection Cannes Premiere

 
1 - The Samurai and the Prisoner (Prelude) (Atmos Version) - 03:18
2 - Murashige's Rebellion (Atmos Version) - 01:11
3 - Prisoner (Atmos Version) - 02:35
4 - End of Summer (Atmos Version) - 03:01
5 - Death of Jinen (Atmos Version) - 01:48
6 - Kanbei's Resolution (Atmos Version) - 01:14
7 - Victory and Death (Atmos Version) - 02:05
8 - The Creeping Flames of War (Atmos Version) - 01:42
9 - Night Attack (Atmos Version) - 04:39
10 - Kanbei's Trap (Atmos Version) - 02:02
11 - Strategy (Atmos Version) - 01:47
12 - Chiyoho's Confession (Atmos Version) - 01:23
13 - Code of the Warring State Period (Atmos Version) - 03:48
14 - Illusion (Atmos Version) - 04:39
15 - The Way of the Samurai (Atmos Version) - 00:57
16 - The Samurai and the Prisoner (Postlude) (Atmos Version) - 05:30


Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/album/1xJHnDEXBxdMFYieedE3c1

Apple Music : https://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1893634994

Tidal : https://tidal.com/album/516116540/u

YouTube : https://youtu.be/adhDNFEqqho 

Fanlinks : https://fanlink.tv/xa3K 

CD Physical & Vinyl : https://www.cdandvinyl.cdetvinyle.fr/products/samurai-and-the-prisoner-original-motion-picture-soundtrack

www.plazamayorcompany.com

 

Press release published by Braoude Lydia
Published on 06/16/2026, 9:32 AM on 24presse.com
Braoude Lydia
Plaza Mayor Company Ltd

www.plazamayorcompany.com
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