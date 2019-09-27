press release

music







When Lord Murashige Araki rises up against the tyrannical Nobuaga Oda, he finds himself besieged within the walss of his own castle. Isolated, he is confronted with a series of mysterious crimes that shatter the fragile order of his court, plunging the fortress into fear and suspicion. With Oda’s army closing in and a traitor hiding among his ranks, Murashige is forced into an uneasy alliance with Kanbei Kuroda, a brilliant yet dangerous strategist held prisoner in the dungeon. Helped by his wife Chioyo and his most loyal generals, Murashige must uncover the truth before the castle falls.



"Hanno-san graciously accepted my rather unreasonable request: I didn't want the score to feel overtly like a typical period drama, and yet I still wanted it to retain a certain sense of orthodoxy. The result was a series of magnificent musical pieces that freely moved between restraint and liberation. It feels just like the very essence of the life of Araki Murashige himself. I feel that the dramas of the people of the Sengoku period, which were captured only in fragments on limited sets and location shoots, have gained a seemingly infinite breadth and universality through the music. The power of music is truly amazing." - Kiyoshi Kurasawa - Director

"The Samurai and the Prisoner"

Directed and written by Kiyoshi Kurosawa

Based on the Original Novel by Honobu Yonezawa "KOKUROJO"

(Published by KADOKAWA Corporation)

Cast: Masahiro Motoki/ Masaki Suda/ Yuriko Yoshitaka

Music Yoshihiro Hanno

Label Plaza Mayor Company Ltd

Selection Cannes Premiere





1 - The Samurai and the Prisoner (Prelude) (Atmos Version) - 03:18

2 - Murashige's Rebellion (Atmos Version) - 01:11

3 - Prisoner (Atmos Version) - 02:35

4 - End of Summer (Atmos Version) - 03:01

5 - Death of Jinen (Atmos Version) - 01:48

6 - Kanbei's Resolution (Atmos Version) - 01:14

7 - Victory and Death (Atmos Version) - 02:05

8 - The Creeping Flames of War (Atmos Version) - 01:42

9 - Night Attack (Atmos Version) - 04:39

10 - Kanbei's Trap (Atmos Version) - 02:02

11 - Strategy (Atmos Version) - 01:47

12 - Chiyoho's Confession (Atmos Version) - 01:23

13 - Code of the Warring State Period (Atmos Version) - 03:48

14 - Illusion (Atmos Version) - 04:39

15 - The Way of the Samurai (Atmos Version) - 00:57

16 - The Samurai and the Prisoner (Postlude) (Atmos Version) - 05:30



Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/album/1xJHnDEXBxdMFYieedE3c1



Apple Music : https://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1893634994



Tidal : https://tidal.com/album/516116540/u



YouTube : https://youtu.be/adhDNFEqqho



Fanlinks : https://fanlink.tv/xa3K



CD Physical & Vinyl : https://www.cdandvinyl.cdetvinyle.fr/products/samurai-and-the-prisoner-original-motion-picture-soundtrack

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