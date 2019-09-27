24 | Press release
The Samurai and the Prisoner Original Soundtrack - music by Yoshihiro Hanno
Published on 06/16/2026, 9:32 AM
When Lord Murashige Araki rises up against the tyrannical Nobuaga Oda, he finds himself besieged within the walss of his own castle. Isolated, he is confronted with a series of mysterious crimes that shatter the fragile order of his court, plunging the fortress into fear and suspicion. With Oda’s army closing in and a traitor hiding among his ranks, Murashige is forced into an uneasy alliance with Kanbei Kuroda, a brilliant yet dangerous strategist held prisoner in the dungeon. Helped by his wife Chioyo and his most loyal generals, Murashige must uncover the truth before the castle falls.
"Hanno-san graciously accepted my rather unreasonable request: I didn't want the score to feel overtly like a typical period drama, and yet I still wanted it to retain a certain sense of orthodoxy. The result was a series of magnificent musical pieces that freely moved between restraint and liberation. It feels just like the very essence of the life of Araki Murashige himself. I feel that the dramas of the people of the Sengoku period, which were captured only in fragments on limited sets and location shoots, have gained a seemingly infinite breadth and universality through the music. The power of music is truly amazing." - Kiyoshi Kurasawa - Director
"The Samurai and the Prisoner"
Directed and written by Kiyoshi Kurosawa
Based on the Original Novel by Honobu Yonezawa "KOKUROJO"
(Published by KADOKAWA Corporation)
Cast: Masahiro Motoki/ Masaki Suda/ Yuriko Yoshitaka
Music Yoshihiro Hanno
Label Plaza Mayor Company Ltd
Selection Cannes Premiere
1 - The Samurai and the Prisoner (Prelude) (Atmos Version) - 03:18
2 - Murashige's Rebellion (Atmos Version) - 01:11
3 - Prisoner (Atmos Version) - 02:35
4 - End of Summer (Atmos Version) - 03:01
5 - Death of Jinen (Atmos Version) - 01:48
6 - Kanbei's Resolution (Atmos Version) - 01:14
7 - Victory and Death (Atmos Version) - 02:05
8 - The Creeping Flames of War (Atmos Version) - 01:42
9 - Night Attack (Atmos Version) - 04:39
10 - Kanbei's Trap (Atmos Version) - 02:02
11 - Strategy (Atmos Version) - 01:47
12 - Chiyoho's Confession (Atmos Version) - 01:23
13 - Code of the Warring State Period (Atmos Version) - 03:48
14 - Illusion (Atmos Version) - 04:39
15 - The Way of the Samurai (Atmos Version) - 00:57
16 - The Samurai and the Prisoner (Postlude) (Atmos Version) - 05:30
Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/album/1xJHnDEXBxdMFYieedE3c1
Apple Music : https://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1893634994
Tidal : https://tidal.com/album/516116540/u
YouTube : https://youtu.be/adhDNFEqqho
Fanlinks : https://fanlink.tv/xa3K
CD Physical & Vinyl : https://www.cdandvinyl.cdetvinyle.fr/products/samurai-and-the-prisoner-original-motion-picture-soundtrack
Press release published by Braoude Lydia
Published on 06/16/2026, 9:32 AM on 24presse.com
Braoude Lydia
Plaza Mayor Company Ltd
www.plazamayorcompany.com
Contact
Press release free of rights. Mention : 24presse 24presse.com
Press contact
Braoude Lydia
Plaza Mayor Company Ltd
Website
www.plazamayorcompany.com
press release
Start distribution
Last press releases "music"
The Samurai and the Prisoner Original Soundtrack - music...Published on 06/16/2026, 9:32 AM 'Princesse Emma', by Stéphane Sassi...Published on 06/03/2026, 1:21 PM 'Chang e raam', by Edriss Rezaei and Julien Lahaye...Published on 05/07/2026, 4:32 PM 'TAMERLANE Rise of the Last Conqueror' - Original Motion...Published on 04/21/2026, 11:24 AM Compostel Original Soundtrack - music by Roméo Lowercas...Published on 04/08/2026, 1:19 PM The Hunt Original Series Soundtrack - music by Eric Neve...Published on 03/19/2026, 4:42 PM 'Red Bird' - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Alexa...Published on 02/11/2026, 12:40 PM Selon Joy - Original Soundtrack by Remi Boubal...Published on 01/12/2026, 2:22 PM Laurent Epstein's new album - French Movies in New York'...Published on 12/09/2025, 12:24 PM '7 jours en juin' - Original Soundtrack by David Aboucay...Published on 12/02/2025, 11:16 AM