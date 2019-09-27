press release

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A Major Industrial Asset for Théa

Under the terms of the agreement, a new manufacturing facility covering approximately 20,000 m2, currently under construction at Unither Pharmaceuticals' site in Gannat (Allier, France), will be primarily dedicated to the production of Théa's sterile ophthalmic products. Designed and operated by Unither Pharmaceuticals, the facility will become a key industrial asset supporting the manufacturing of Théa's product portfolio.

This type of arrangement is uncommon in the pharmaceutical industry, where manufacturing facilities are typically shared among multiple customers. The project reflects the long-term commitment made by both companies. Separate from the rest of the Gannat site, the new facility has been specifically designed to meet Théa's long-term growth requirements while leveraging Unither Pharmaceuticals' recognized expertise in sterile manufacturing technologies.





Supporting Growth Across Europe

The facility, already under construction, will include several production lines dedicated to preservative-free multidose bottles and sterile single-dose units. Once fully operational, it will have the capacity to manufacture more than 50 million Théa treatments annually for the French and European markets.

The first pharmaceutical validation batches are expected in 2027. Industrial operations are scheduled to begin in 2028, with the first commercial products reaching the market in 2029.





An Exceptional Industrial Partnership



Jean-Frédéric Chibret, President of the Théa Group, commented: "This agreement goes far beyond a traditional relationship between a pharmaceutical company and a manufacturing partner. Having a production facility primarily dedicated to our products represents an exceptional commitment that reflects the trust we have built with Unither Pharmaceuticals and our shared long-term vision. This manufacturing capacity will enable us to sustainably support Théa's growth across Europe while further strengthening our industrial footprint in France."



Henrik Kruepper, CEO of Unither Pharmaceuticals, added: "Designing and operating a manufacturing facility primarily dedicated to a single partner is a rare approach in our industry. This project demonstrates the trust between Théa and Unither Pharmaceuticals, as well as our shared ambition to build a lasting partnership that supports Théa's future development. It once again highlights Unither Pharmaceuticals' ability to create innovative long-term industrial partnerships that help our customers and partners grow, both in France and internationally."





Auvergne at the Heart of the Project

The project also represents a major investment for the region. Construction began in March 2025, with completion of the facility expected by the end of 2026. More than 130 people are currently working on the construction site.

The project is expected to create 133 direct jobs by 2028, rising to nearly 250 by 2030.

Beyond its industrial significance, the project also illustrates the long-standing commitment of both companies to the Auvergne region. For Théa, the family-owned group founded and headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, it marks another milestone in the company's development within its home region. For Unither Pharmaceuticals, whose Gannat site is one of its major industrial hubs, the project demonstrates Auvergne's ability to attract large-scale pharmaceutical investments combining innovation, manufacturing excellence and job creation.

Representing a total investment of more than €140 million, the project also benefits from financial support from the Auvergne–Rhône-Alpes Regional Council through its Pack Relocalisation – Supporting Industrial Investment program.





Key Facts

Location: Gannat (Allier), France

Construction: Started in March 2025; facility completion expected by the end of 2026

Pharmaceutical validation: First validation batches in 2027

Industrial start-up: 2028

First commercial products: 2029

Production capacity: More than 50 million treatments per year

Markets served: France and Europe

Employment: 133 direct jobs by 2028, nearly 250 by 2030

About Théa

Théa is an independent, family-owned pharmaceutical group exclusively dedicated to ophthalmology. Founded more than 30 years ago and still headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France, the Group is now present in more than 75 countries and employs over 2,400 people across 35 affiliates. Drawing on recognized expertise spanning all major eye diseases, Théa develops innovative solutions that improve the lives of patients and support eye care professionals.



www.thea.com





About Unither Pharmaceuticals



Unither Pharmaceuticals is a French contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in sterile and non-sterile liquid dosage forms. As the global leader in sterile single-dose Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) technology, Unither supports its customers from formulation through commercial manufacturing. With operations across Europe, North America, South America and Asia, the company relies on an international network of manufacturing and development sites to support the growth strategies of its partners.

www.unither-pharma.com



