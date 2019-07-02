24 | Communiqué de presse
Maximilien Mathevon - Album Shockwave 2044
Published on 02/11/2022
Shockwave 2044 is the meeting of an electronic music album and an original soundtrack. That of an imaginary film, a fantastic B movie from the 80s, a genre that I like.
Shockwave 2044 is also the meeting of musical styles that are dear to me: the retro electronics of the 80s (the soundtracks of John Carpenter, those of Harold Faltermeyer, Brad Fiedel, Giorgio Moroder, the music of Tangerine Dream, Vangelis, Jean-Michel Jarre), contemporary sound design and film music (Hans Zimmer...), and orchestral film music (Michael Giacchino, Elliot Goldenthal).
These musical styles inspired the sound palette that I used: the vintage sonorities of analog synths from the 80s, those, modern and evolutionary, specific to contemporary sound design and orchestral samples (strings, brass and voices).
This album was produced with the support of the Centre National de la Musique.
SHOCKWAVE 2044
Musique de Maximilien MATHEVON
Avec le soutien du Centre National de la Musique
Label Plaza Mayor Company Ltd
Maximlien Mathevon
01 – At the Beginning – 05:12
02 – Pulse’s Cosmic Trip – 04:24
03 – Detecting The Pulse – 03:42
04 – The Shockwave – 06:07
05 – Wasteland – 09:27
06 – A Survivor – 04:30
07 – Hybrids – 04:11
08 – Together Means Hope – 03:51
09 – Travel To Safety – 06:26
10 – Ambush – 03:45
11 – The Last Shelter – 04:32
12 – Preparing For Battle – 03:38
13 – The Last Stand – 07:32
14 – The Future Lies Ahead – 03:51
15 – Shockwave 2044 – 04:20
Apple Music https://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1647479926
Spotify https://open.spotify.com/album/55fBHm869LrtdcPusmZj5J
YouTube https://youtu.be/NHQI-HfUa2k
www.plazamayorcompany.com
