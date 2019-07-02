musique







Reza Azadipour is an Iranian composer who focuses on contemporary classical and minimalist music. His compositions seamlessly blend classical melodies with minimalist elements, resulting in a unique and captivating musical experience. Additionally, Azadipour has contributed his talents to the film industry, composing scores for various motion pictures.



He is known for his unique and emotive use of stringed instruments in repetitions. His music conveys a sense of tragedy and sadness, but sometimes with liberation. He says: "Repetition of a short idea does not become repetitive for me and drowns me. When I drown in it, something else is added to the sea, but the main idea is still heard. Perhaps the sea is full of the loud and thick sound of stringed instruments. May that be the same feeling of my music. That feeling is the repetition that cannot be repeated."



In his latest album, "The Last Days of My Childhood" Azadipour showcases his unique style and methods. This album allows us to witness the growth process of an individual amidst a blend of childlike and logical events. The album's opening track, "Reza's Waltz" is a sad and intimate piece played on an accordion, characterized by repetitive melodies. In contrast, the second track, "Hold Your Tears" presents a more logical progression with string instruments, aligning with Azadipour's consistent perspective, With a new and different arrangement. This pattern continues throughout the album, alternating between childlike intimacy and rational contemplation.



In "liberation" tracks, which is bifurcated into two distinct part, symbolizes emancipation and deliverance from all worldly tribulations. Within this concept, the string instruments serve as a metaphor for sufferings and afflictions yearning for liberation, while the choir fervently implores for freedom. The second section incorporates familiar sonic elements, drawing upon Iranian and Middle Eastern instruments, which impart a mystical quality to the composition.



In conclusion, it is worth noting that while Azadipour’s musical vision may share similarities with other styles(repetitive melody), it is the intricate details of his approach that set him apart. His skillful use of string instruments, imbued with a profound sense of melancholy and tragedy, occasionally evokes a liberating spirit. These consistent and uncomplicated repetitions lend a refreshing and novel quality to his music, further enhanced by the infusion of Iranian and Middle Eastern musical elements alongside classical and contemporary influences. The harmonious blend of modern arrangements with classic sounds is truly remarkable, and most notably, Azadipour’s unwavering dedication to his unique style continues to captivate audiences.

Sounds of Childhood - Reza Azadipour

