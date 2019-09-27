 26457tt
'Le Déluge' (The Flood) - Original Soundtrack by Fabio Massimo Capogrosso

Published on 12/12/2024, 11:04 AM


1792, The Ancien Régime is coming to an end. In Paris, Louis XVI and his wife Marie-Antoinette were arrested and taken to the keep of the Temple Tower. Freely inspired by the notebooks of Cléry, the King's valet de chambre who remained with him until his death.

Working on the music for a film as complex and profound as "Le Déluge" was a tremendous source of pride and inspiration for me. The musical research was intricate and nuanced; together with Gianluca, we began considering it from the first drafts of the screenplay. Initially, the ‘tripartite’ form of the film seemed to call for a symphonic approach, but we soon realized that this would have compromised the film’s more metaphysical and philosophical elements. Thus, harmonic structures and compositional techniques typical of the classical era are contrasted with contemporary sounds that are at times harsh and atonal, at other times ethereal and electronic.

"For me, "Le Déluge" marks an important moment of aesthetic growth in the field of audiovisuals, and for this, I wish to extend my deep gratitude to Gianluca Jodice, and Giuseppe Trepiccione, who edited the film."

Fabio Massimo Capogrosso - Composer


"One of the most difficult goals that Fabio and I had set ourselves was to create music that was not "of" the film, "on" the film... but a music that came "from" the film. That is, a music that expressed the most hidden and powerful emotion: that is, the tragic, ineluctable, very human and inhuman unfolding of History."

Gianluca Jodice - Director

Le Déluge - The Flood
Director Gianluca Jodice
Cast Guillaume Canet, Mélanie Laurent, Aurore Broutin
Music by Fabio Massimo Capogrosso
Label Plaza Mayor Company Ltd

Selection Locarno Festival
Italy cinema November 21th
France cinema December 25th

Apple Music : https://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1780319710 

Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/album/510bQUbqUisyK69zXwedVl

YouTube : https://youtu.be/hR6_ZQpoPug

Cd Physical :
https://www.cdandvinyl.cdetvinyle.fr/products/deluge-the-flood-orignal-motion-picture-soundtrack-fabio-massimo-capogrosso-album-cd

www.plazamayorcompany.com

 

