La Divine Comédie - Barroc(k)a
Published on 10/14/2024, 12:52 PM
Reinterpretation of Italian Baroque
Barroc(k)a represents an innovative artistic proposal, merging eras and languages, through the union of a quartet of expert musicians evolving in various musical universes, ranging from ancient music to world scholarly works, traditional and jazz.
Barroc(k)a's reinterpretation of Italian Baroque transcends temporal boundaries, offering a contemporary vision of a musical movement that tends towards the universal. The Baroque period, straddling the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries, embodies an intense cultural moment, reflected in the literary and artistic productions of this era, and carries with it the tendency towards European consciousness.
Label Plaza Mayor Company Ltd
Tracklist
1 Sileant Zzephyri 04:20
2 Interrote Speranze 02:50
3 La Tiranna 04:45
4 November 04:17
5 Intorno All'Idol Mio 03:46
6 Oblibion 04:17
7 Si Dolce Tormento 05:44
8 Cum Dederit 06:32
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/3WJr1ra3sn9Z6HwmOQMSFT
YouTube: https://youtu.be/upoU7jlxw4g?si=yyKAWGbguEBp-gpF
Cd Physique order: https://www.fnac.com/a20838485/Collectif-Barrocka-CD-album
