24 | Press release
'La Pie Voleuse' - Original Soundtrack by Michel Petrossian
Published on 01/23/2025, 5:09 PM
Maria, in her sixties, helps people older than her. Pulling the devil by the tail, she does not resign herself to her precarious condition and, here and there, steals a few euros from all these good people whom she takes care of with extreme devotion, and who for this reason adore her.
But a complaint for abuse of weakness will turn everything upside down...
The title of the film is inspired by Rossini's opera, in which certain themes appear as diverted objects, in the same way as one would accompany a silent film. With the director, we decided to keep a single instrumental colour - that of the piano - but to offer a whole range of sensations and atmospheres: burlesque dimension, aquatic evocation, sound translation of the storm of love, intimate tenderness or poignant drama...
The resulting soundtrack consists of 27 tracks, some of which are real pieces that can be considered in concert, and others are of the order of "hand-sewn" punctuation that precisely follows the movements and particularities of the sequence. My music interacts with the image to serve the director's wish: to make music one of the narrative and structuring elements of his work. Thus, it is inspired by cinematographic processes and, while serving the film, departs from the posture of a servile music or purely illustrative.
In order to best realize my musical intentions, I called on two concert pianists with international careers, Frank Braley for the solo piano pieces, and Nour Ayadi as his partner in the duets. Michel Petrossian - Composer
Director Robert Guediguian
Write by Robert Guediguian, Serge Valletti
Cast Ariane Ascaride, Jean-Pierre Darroussin, Gérard Meylan
Music Michel Petrossian
Performers par Frank Braley et Nour Ayadi
Label Plaza Mayor Company Ltd
Apple Music: https://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1786374229
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/5L1hkeINT1FW4bIi8CpudN
YouTube: https://youtu.be/TPA3Hxo9B1s
Cd Physical: https://www.cdandvinyl.cdetvinyle.fr/products/pie-voleuse-bande-originale-du-film-michel-petrossian-album-c
www.plazamayorcompany.com
Press release published by Braoude Lydia
Published on 01/23/2025, 5:09 PM on 24presse.com
Braoude Lydia
Plaza Mayor Company ltd
www.plazamayorcompany.com
Contact
Press release free of rights. Mention : 24presse 24presse.com
Press contact
Braoude Lydia
Plaza Mayor Company ltd
Website
www.plazamayorcompany.com
press release
Start distribution
Last press releases "music"
'La Pie Voleuse' - Original Soundtrack by Michel Petross...Published on 01/23/2025, 5:09 PM 'Le Déluge' (The Flood) - Original Soundtrack by Fabio ...Published on 12/12/2024, 11:04 AM Yacine Malek Double Trio new Album 'Live in Paris'...Published on 11/19/2024, 6:19 PM 'En fanfare' (The Marching Band) - Original Soundtrack b...Published on 11/13/2024, 3:01 PM La Divine Comédie - Barroc(k)a...Published on 10/14/2024, 12:52 PM Et la fête continue! (And the Party Goes On) - Origina...Published on 09/24/2024, 12:12 PM Marco Fedalto - Album 'Il Cinema Suonato'...Published on 09/09/2024, 11:04 AM Reza Azadipour - Album 'The Last Days of My Childhood'...Published on 07/10/2024, 10:55 AM Tochkova Harp Trio - Album "Allégresse"...Published on 07/05/2024, 12:00 PM Katiana Georga - Album "Diaspora"...Published on 06/27/2024, 11:30 AM