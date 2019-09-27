Yacine Malek Double Trio new Album 'Live in Paris'

music



Yacine Malek's new album is a quest, in which the virtuoso pianist grabs us and leads us. A seizure that operates from his introduction on solo piano in Like Brazil, the theme that opens the album in tribute to Michel Petrucciani. Yacine takes us on board with him on the large stool of his piano, as close as possible to his accomplices.



It is the quest for a melodic Grail dedicated to the public. A quest to share with as many people as possible, without make-up in its raw state, for a music that the artist wants to be totally communicative. Yacine Malek wants to make music a moment of immediate and spontaneous sharing: "I give myself constantly and fully every time I go on stage... to touch people in the depths of their hearts and move them."



If Yacine Malek is also in demand by the greats of showbiz, it is for his qualities as a composer, arranger and musical director, beyond what he reveals in Jazz. References that have also taught him a lot, in music and in the relationship with the public. Yacine has been giving himself to the public without restraint alongside Liane Foly since 2022 in the show "I Love Jazz" of the Singer, of which he is the pianist, arranger, and musical director.



Yacine Malek has unknowingly embarked on "Yacine Malek Double Trio – Live In Paris". Spontaneously, "by force of circumstances" during the lockdown at the beginning of 2021. Exasperated like so many other musicians, Yacine goes on stage with Linley Marthe and Karim Ziad for a Live streaming, at the Regard du Cygne after a deserted crossing of Paris, duly equipped with his health pass. The objective: to rediscover the sensations, the public, even if it means going virtual. To rekindle the colours of music, with a kind of clandestine concert! The tracks of the concert are kept, the road to the album is open!



With such a starting point, the album had to be a live quest, a perfect expression of Yacine's music that he wants for and with the public, which gives it all its dimension, all its breadth.



Yacine Malek : an extraordinary pianist in search of light and cultures, with open horizons who invites us to a journey beyond Jazz because his music is unique and to be discovered!

In Paris Concert 12 décembre 2024 in Studio de L’Ermitage during an exceptional launch concert.



The singles "Tallal" and "Orientalina" is on Digital stores.

Yacine Malek Double Trio - "Live in Paris"

Label Plaza Mayor Company

Distribution Sony Music / InOuïe Distribution.



Line-up :



Yacine Malek : piano

Linley Marthe : basse

Karim Ziad : batterie (titres 1 à 3)

Jeff Ludovicus : batterie (titres 4 à 6)



