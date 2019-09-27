Olivier Marguerit - “Cimetière indien” - Original Soundtrack of the Series

music







1995. Lidia, an ambitious young recruit in the anti-terrorism field, is sent to Peranne - a small town in the Marseille basin - to investigate the scalp of an imam, alongside Jean, a disillusioned gendarme, haunted by his memories of the Algerian war. 25 years later, the former mayor of Peranne was assassinated. And while Lidia is at the height of a seemingly irreproachable career, Jean disappears overnight. The past that everyone thought was definitively buried is resurfacing...





Statement from composer Olivier Marguerit



"A playground, that's how I envisioned Indian Cemetery. This is my first experience working for the medium series. My past experience has led me to work on films that are usually described as "auteur", where each occurrence of music is weighed and must not precede or overcolor the mise-en-scène. To stay in his place in a way.



With Indian Cemetery, I learned to change my method. Don't be afraid to do a lot in terms of intensity but also density. At the beginning of the work, and in close collaboration with the director Stéphane Demoustier, I sought to compose a corpus of melodic themes to lay the foundations of the musical grammar of the series. It seemed important to me to start the composition work upstream of the images.



Indian Cemetery is a thriller, a genre with its own codes, and I wanted to look for a singularity as much as possible beforehand. I had in mind in this preparatory work series like Twin peaks or The third day where the music has a very strong imprint and it seemed important to me to impose the audacious role of the latter from the beginning. Avoid clichés, expectations.



The budget allowed us to consider going into the studio with musicians, so I quickly defined an instrumentarium tightened around a string quartet, a vocal ensemble and 3 synths from my studio.



In the same way that the characters go through hardships during the story and change, I wanted the themes to evolve. They become more complex and intertwined. In its first exhibition in the first episode, the main theme is for example presented in its simple form (1m07). Only one chord supports it (a D minor). Later, this theme becomes more complex and denser (1M18). The themes mutate, sometimes stretch and this theme becomes even more complex in its harmonization during

episode 6 (6M21).



It is in this sense that I mean a playground. Working over a long period of time allows this kind of research. I wanted to avoid repetition and collage as much as possible. Of course, themes must come back. It's the identity of a series and its coherence, but I wanted this music to be in constant mutation, just like the characters.



I hope I succeeded."



Cimetière indien

Une série réalisée par Stéphane Demoustier (épisode 1 à 4) et Farid Bentoumi (épisode 5 à 8) ; créée et écrite par Thibault Vanhulle et Thomas Bidegain ; avec Mouna Soualem, Olivier Rabourdin, Denis Eyriey, Idir Azougli, Marina Dol, Robin Mannella, Kamel Mahjoubi et Hafsia Herzi.

Production : Mintee Productions - Floriane Cortes, Gaspard de Chavagnac

Diffuseur : CANAL+

Musique : Olivier Marguerit



Apple Music https://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1805803114



Spotify https://open.spotify.com/album/6iEjQZZRawzOvSd1E2MZWf



YouTube https://youtu.be/XmNb1ib4olk



www.plazamayorcompany.com