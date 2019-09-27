 26899tt
'Mexico 86' - Original Soundtrack by Rémi Boubal

A Guantelamlan activist battles a corrupt dictatorship in 1976 and flees to Mexico leaving 

"The score is built around two distinct musical layers: an orchestra that drives the thriller's tension, secrecy, and the danger surrounding Maria, and a more minimalist approach where the piano and violin bariolage reflect the fragility of her relationship with her son. I used barrels as percussion, in tune with the film's metallic world – a world of guns and cars, set in 1986. The entire score was recorded on tape and mixed in analog to capture the sonic texture of soundtracks from that era." Remy Boubal - Composer
 

Mexico 86 - (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Director César Díaz 
Cast: Bérénice Béjo, Matheo Labbé, Leonardo Ortizgris
Music by Rémi Boubal
Label Plaza Mayor Company Ltd


Apple Music: https://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1805806000

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/intl-fr/album/3hRoTKyTbEQkOOhjopKywT

YouTube: https://youtu.be/VylXF2yFGMQ 

Cd Physical & Vinyl: https://www.cdandvinyl.cdetvinyle.fr/products/mexico-86-original-motion-picture-soundtrack-remi-boubal-vinyle

www.plazamayorcompany.com

 

