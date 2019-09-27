24 | Press release
'Mexico 86' - Original Soundtrack by Rémi Boubal
Published on 04/24/2025, 2:41 PM
A Guantelamlan activist battles a corrupt dictatorship in 1976 and flees to Mexico leaving
"The score is built around two distinct musical layers: an orchestra that drives the thriller's tension, secrecy, and the danger surrounding Maria, and a more minimalist approach where the piano and violin bariolage reflect the fragility of her relationship with her son. I used barrels as percussion, in tune with the film's metallic world – a world of guns and cars, set in 1986. The entire score was recorded on tape and mixed in analog to capture the sonic texture of soundtracks from that era." Remy Boubal - Composer
Mexico 86 - (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Director César Díaz
Cast: Bérénice Béjo, Matheo Labbé, Leonardo Ortizgris
Music by Rémi Boubal
Label Plaza Mayor Company Ltd
Apple Music: https://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1805806000
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/intl-fr/album/3hRoTKyTbEQkOOhjopKywT
YouTube: https://youtu.be/VylXF2yFGMQ
Cd Physical & Vinyl: https://www.cdandvinyl.cdetvinyle.fr/products/mexico-86-original-motion-picture-soundtrack-remi-boubal-vinyle
www.plazamayorcompany.com
Press release published by Braoude Lydia
Published on 04/24/2025, 2:41 PM on 24presse.com
Braoude Lydia
Plaza Mayor Company ltd
www.plazamayorcompany.com
Contact
Press release free of rights. Mention : 24presse 24presse.com
Press contact
Braoude Lydia
Plaza Mayor Company ltd
Website
www.plazamayorcompany.com
press release
Start distribution
Last press releases "music"
'Mexico 86' - Original Soundtrack by Rémi Boubal...Published on 04/24/2025, 2:41 PM Olivier Marguerit - “Cimetière indien” - Original S...Published on 04/08/2025, 2:45 PM 'Natacha (Presque) Hôtesse de l’Air ' - Original Moti...Published on 04/03/2025, 5:31 PM '100 millions!' - Original Soundtrack by Adrien Bekerman...Published on 04/02/2025, 2:28 PM 'Totem', by Maximilien Mathevon...Published on 02/24/2025, 2:16 PM 'La Pie Voleuse' - Original Soundtrack by Michel Petross...Published on 01/23/2025, 5:09 PM 'Le Déluge' (The Flood) - Original Soundtrack by Fabio ...Published on 12/12/2024, 11:04 AM Yacine Malek Double Trio new Album 'Live in Paris'...Published on 11/19/2024, 6:19 PM 'En fanfare' (The Marching Band) - Original Soundtrack b...Published on 11/13/2024, 3:01 PM La Divine Comédie - Barroc(k)a...Published on 10/14/2024, 12:52 PM