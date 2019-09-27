'The Shameless' - Original Soundtrack by Petar Dundakov

music

After killing a cop in a Delhi brothel, Renuka takes refuge in a northern India community of sex workers. There, she begins a forbidden romance with the 17-year-old Devika. Against all odds, they try to forge their path to freedom.



"The original music of the film ‘Shameless’ is a hybrid score - a combination of acoustic and electronic sonorities. The soundtrack is inspired by the dramatic and emotional arch of the story and the main characters. It’s crafted with the idea of involving music as an independent element of the semantics of the film." - Petar Dudonkov – Composer

The Shameless

Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Music by Petar Dundakov

Label Plaza Mayor Company Ltd

Cannes 2024 - Selection Un Certain Regard

Best Performance Actress



Tracklist

1. Shadow's Flight

2. Blue Angel

3. Echoes of Fate

4. The Binding

5. Scarlet Requiem

6. Murad’s Call

7. Paths Divided

8. The Threat

9. Missing

10. The Return

11. Veil of Destiny

12. The Tipping Point

13. The Last Vision

14. All is Lost

15 The Rescue

16. The Killing



