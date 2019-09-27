 26943tt
music

'The Shameless' - Original Soundtrack by Petar Dundakov

Published on 05/19/2025, 12:37 PM

After killing a cop in a Delhi brothel, Renuka takes refuge in a northern India community of sex workers. There, she begins a forbidden romance with the 17-year-old Devika. Against all odds, they try to forge their path to freedom.

"The original music of the film ‘Shameless’ is a hybrid score - a combination of acoustic and electronic sonorities. The soundtrack is inspired by the dramatic and emotional arch of the story and the main characters. It’s crafted with the idea of involving music as an independent element of the semantics of the film." - Petar Dudonkov – Composer

The Shameless
Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Music by Petar Dundakov
Label Plaza Mayor Company Ltd
Cannes 2024 - Selection Un Certain Regard
Best Performance Actress
 

Tracklist

1. Shadow's Flight 
2. Blue Angel 
3. Echoes of Fate 
4. The Binding
5. Scarlet Requiem 
6. Murad’s Call 
7. Paths Divided 
8. The Threat 
9. Missing 
10. The Return 
11. Veil of Destiny 
12. The Tipping Point 
13. The Last Vision 
14. All is Lost 
15 The Rescue 
16. The Killing


Apple Music : https://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1745747430

Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/album/4i3Vb8zFM5gEyBEePTo5za

YouTube : https://youtu.be/9TU1J11aFlQ

www.plazamayorcompany.com

 

