Compostel Original Soundtrack - music by Roméo Lowercase

music







Synopsis : Fred and Adam, a troubled teenager, do not know each other. Yet, thanks to an association, they undertake together the pilgrimage to Santiago de Compostela. She seeks to ease her past, he tries to channel his anger and sense of abandonment. Over the miles, between confrontations and suspended moments, a fragile bond is woven. Faced with the trials of the journey, each discovers in themselves an unsuspected strength.



Inspired from true story





Statement from Yann Samuell



Compostelle is a fundamentally human film, inspired by real events. A story of courage and trust that is built and strengthened with every step. This narrative is driven by two everyday heroes who discover themselves and reveal themselves in successive touches.



At the beginning, they seem so fragile and humble in front of an immense horizon. But even more than surpassing themselves and the achievement of an enormous walk, their greatest challenge is to face their own reflection. In order to reflect this inner journey and the richness of discovery, we chose a musical direction that accompanies this pilgrimage and builds gradually, like the experiences accumulated by our heroes.



Very early on, from the preparation and the first reconnaissance, we found ourselves far from the world, almost insignificant explorers in a nature that reigns supreme. We could only take the bare essentials and leave the modern world behind: thus, the musical composition had to reflect this: the first pieces use only "road" instruments. Guitar, some percussion, sometimes a few notes of baglama (from the bouzouki family) that are discreetly sprinkled, like a call to unexplored lands.



A minimalist ensemble of instruments that hikers could easily carry. In a word, an economy of means that makes room for the purest emotion and bows to the silence of vast spaces. Then, the following musical passages mark the beginning of the adventure. As the stages and encounters enrich this journey, additional instruments are added: for example, a few almost dissonant cello chords, bringing a touch of mystery, because the road is still terra incognita. The cello, which (like the clarinet) is one of the instruments closest to the range of the human voice, reminds us of humanity and empathy.



The closer we get to Spain, the more the Iberian sounds join the already developed musical lines. Ultimately, this results in a rich, powerful formation that celebrates the union of road instruments and film score. At this point, our protagonists are accomplished: they have faced their dark side and have revealed, through each trial they have gone through, a facet of themselves.



This baring is illustrated by the arrival of new instruments in the ensemble: They thought they were alone and empty but discover at the end of the journey that they contain within them a whole orchestra. In counterpoint to the organic, light, and acoustic instruments typical of the path, the urban passages are illustrated by electronic sounds, colder and more impersonal. A contrast that fuels the characters' loss of bearings in this context.



Adam, the young protagonist, dreams of becoming a rapper. On three occasions during the film, he showcases his slam poetry skills: the first time as the rebel he is; the second time, with softness and fragility, because at this point in the film, he has just understood the deep reason for his inner journey; finally, a last time, when he has returned enriched by so many experiences, it is the return of the grown hero: he finally knows the place he must occupy in the world. In order to give this evolving texture to this character, we launched a call for proposals among young talents.



It is Roméo Lowercase who has captivated us all with his poetry and his sense of composition. It seemed fitting to entrust him with the entirety of the musical dynamics so that the overall musical syntax would be coherent. Thus, rap and score respond to each other, not only deepening the sounds of the main character, but also immersing the viewer in Adam's inner world.



The music of Compostela is a true journey: every step, every note is a victory over the unknown.

COMPOSTELLE

A Yann Samuell movie

Cast : Alexandra Lamy, Julien Le Berre, Mélanie Doutey, Eric Métayer, Cyril Gueï, Malik Amraoui



Music : Roméo Lowercase



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