 27504tt
|

24 | Press release

Print
music

'Météors' - Original Soundtrack by Maxime Denuc et Matthieu Gasnier

Published on 10/27/2025, 4:53 PM


Festival de Cannes 2025, Un Certain Regard, Prix du jury Pass Culture
Festival de La Baule 2025, Prix du Public


Diagonal of the Void. Three inseparable friends. Tony has become the king of construction, Mika and Dan the kings of nothing at all. They have many dreams and not much luck. After another failed plan, Mika and Dan have to get out of here, and even just get away in general. They end up working for Tony in a nuclear dumpster. Is this the beginning of a new life or the end of everything? 

Additional titles performed by Pamela, P.L.L., Tommy Moisi, Stony Stone, Hatik

MÉTÉORS
A film by Hubert Charuel en collaboration with Claude Le Pape
Original music : Maxime Denuc et Matthieu Gasnier

Festival de Cannes 2025, Un Certain Regard, Prix du jury Pass Culture
Festival de La Baule 2025, Prix du Public


Deezer: https://www.deezer.com/album/831922071

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/3YdAGVJmpvHBXgY5wJiW02

YouTube: https://youtu.be/hYBokz0SZk0

Fanlinks: https://fanlink.tv/wKbg

Cd Order: https://www.cdandvinyl.cdetvinyle.fr/products/meteors-bande-originale-du-film-maxime-denuc-album-cd

www.plazamayorcompany.com

 

Press release published by Braoude Lydia
Published on 10/27/2025, 4:53 PM on 24presse.com
Braoude Lydia
Plaza Mayor Company ltd

www.plazamayorcompany.com
Contact

Press release free of rights. Mention : 24presse 24presse.com

Send mail to
Braoude Lydia

Company : Plaza Mayor Company ltd

Press contact

Braoude Lydia
Plaza Mayor Company ltd

Contact

Website
www.plazamayorcompany.com

Distribute
press release
Start distribution

Last press releases "music"