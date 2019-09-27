'Météors' - Original Soundtrack by Maxime Denuc et Matthieu Gasnier

music





Festival de Cannes 2025, Un Certain Regard, Prix du jury Pass Culture

Festival de La Baule 2025, Prix du Public



Diagonal of the Void. Three inseparable friends. Tony has become the king of construction, Mika and Dan the kings of nothing at all. They have many dreams and not much luck. After another failed plan, Mika and Dan have to get out of here, and even just get away in general. They end up working for Tony in a nuclear dumpster. Is this the beginning of a new life or the end of everything?



Additional titles performed by Pamela, P.L.L., Tommy Moisi, Stony Stone, Hatik

MÉTÉORS

A film by Hubert Charuel en collaboration with Claude Le Pape

Original music : Maxime Denuc et Matthieu Gasnier

www.plazamayorcompany.com