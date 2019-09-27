24 | Press release
'L'Inconnu De La Grande Arche' - Original Soundtrack by Olivier Marguerit
Published on 11/18/2025, 3:58 PM
In 1982, François Mitterrand decided to launch an international architecture competition for the flagship project of his presidency: the Grande Arche of La Défense, aligned with the Louvre and the Arc de Triomphe! To everyone's surprise, Otto von Spreckelsen, a Danish architect, won the competition. Overnight, this 53-year-old man, unknown in France, arrived in Paris, where he was put in charge of this colossal project. And while the architect intended to build the Grande Arche as he had envisioned it, his ideas would very quickly clash with the complexities of reality and the uncertainties of politics.
"I wanted to compose music that reflected the architectural project that is the Grande Arche de La Défense. Clear, unique and persistent music to transcribe lines and materials into notes and timbres. The materials are transformed into timbres, with glass becoming glass harmonica, for example. Our ‘République’ is illustrated by wind instruments (tuba and trombone). A digital voice acts as a backbone, evoking the sounds of the 1980s." - Olivier Marguerit, composer
L'Inconnu De La Grande Arche
A film of Stéphane Demoustier
Cast : Claes Bang, Sidse Babett Knudsen, Michel Fau
Music : Olivier Marguerit
Label Plaza Mayor Company Ltd
Festival de Cannes - Sélection officielle 2025 - Un Certain Regard
Festival du Film Francophone à Angoulême - Sélection officielle 2025 - Les Flamboyants
1 - Spreckelsen - 03:22
2 - Dewasne - 00:58
3 - Juppé - 00:39
4 - Andreux - 01:04
5 - Leloup - 01:40
6 - Subilon - 01:43
7 - Liv - 02:30
8 - Mitterrand - 00:52
9 - Grande Arche - 05:12
Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/album/2CDWYb6WB2hNM4fLBAk5h9
YouTube : https://youtu.be/ARWAL3SwkiA
Fanlinks : https://fanlink.tv/wNQuM
www.plazamayorcompany.com
Press release published by Braoude Lydia
Published on 11/18/2025, 3:58 PM on 24presse.com
Braoude Lydia
Plaza Mayor Company ltd
www.plazamayorcompany.com
Contact
Press release free of rights. Mention : 24presse 24presse.com
Press contact
Braoude Lydia
Plaza Mayor Company ltd
Website
www.plazamayorcompany.com
press release
Start distribution
Last press releases "music"
'L'Inconnu De La Grande Arche' - Original Soundtrack by ...Published on 11/18/2025, 3:58 PM 'Météors' - Original Soundtrack by Maxime Denuc et Mat...Published on 10/27/2025, 4:53 PM Jean-Paul Daroux project Présents the Album 'La cité e...Published on 10/21/2025, 2:28 PM 'What We Hide' - Original Soundtrack by Alexis Grapsas...Published on 10/15/2025, 6:06 PM 'C'était mieux demain' - Original Soundtrack by Romain ...Published on 10/13/2025, 1:27 PM 'Sacré Coeur' - Original Soundtrack by Thierry Malet...Published on 10/03/2025, 1:16 PM Surface - Tv Série Soundtrack by Loic Ouaret...Published on 09/03/2025, 11:25 AM Soleil Noir - Under a Dark Sun - Original Soundtrack by ...Published on 07/24/2025, 1:26 PM 'The Shameless' - Original Soundtrack by Petar Dundakov...Published on 05/19/2025, 12:37 PM 'Mexico 86' - Original Soundtrack by Rémi Boubal...Published on 04/24/2025, 2:41 PM