'L'Inconnu De La Grande Arche' - Original Soundtrack by Olivier Marguerit

In 1982, François Mitterrand decided to launch an international architecture competition for the flagship project of his presidency: the Grande Arche of La Défense, aligned with the Louvre and the Arc de Triomphe! To everyone's surprise, Otto von Spreckelsen, a Danish architect, won the competition. Overnight, this 53-year-old man, unknown in France, arrived in Paris, where he was put in charge of this colossal project. And while the architect intended to build the Grande Arche as he had envisioned it, his ideas would very quickly clash with the complexities of reality and the uncertainties of politics.



"I wanted to compose music that reflected the architectural project that is the Grande Arche de La Défense. Clear, unique and persistent music to transcribe lines and materials into notes and timbres. The materials are transformed into timbres, with glass becoming glass harmonica, for example. Our ‘République’ is illustrated by wind instruments (tuba and trombone). A digital voice acts as a backbone, evoking the sounds of the 1980s." - Olivier Marguerit, composer

L'Inconnu De La Grande Arche

A film of Stéphane Demoustier

Cast : Claes Bang, Sidse Babett Knudsen, Michel Fau

Music : Olivier Marguerit

Label Plaza Mayor Company Ltd

Festival de Cannes - Sélection officielle 2025 - Un Certain Regard

Festival du Film Francophone à Angoulême - Sélection officielle 2025 - Les Flamboyants

1 - Spreckelsen - 03:22

2 - Dewasne - 00:58

3 - Juppé - 00:39

4 - Andreux - 01:04

5 - Leloup - 01:40

6 - Subilon - 01:43

7 - Liv - 02:30

8 - Mitterrand - 00:52

9 - Grande Arche - 05:12

