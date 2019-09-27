24 | Press release
'Chang e raam', by Edriss Rezaei and Julien Lahaye
Published on 05/07/2026, 4:32 PM
“Chang e raam” is first and foremost the story of a reflection, that of the soul of Edris Rezaei, an Iranian musician of Kurdish origin living in our contemporary world in Tehran. It is also the story of a duality: that of this “inner life” within the confines of mind and body, and paradoxically, this desire to tell his story and be heard far and wide. Finally, it is the story of an encounter with a musician living in France, Julien Lahaye, so that this desire to “express oneself” could also be experienced and shared beyond the constraints that our world may impose.
This recording is born from this encounter, which took place in Turkey in July 2024.
Chang e raam
Edriss Rezaei / Julien Lahaye
Reflect from Iran
Label Plaza Mayor Company Ltd
Performing musicians : Edriss Rezaei (tanbur) / Julien Lahaye (percussions)
Composer : Edriss Rezaei (musical themes) / Julien Lahaye (rythms)
Arrangements : Edriss Rezaei / Julien Lahaye
Recorded in "Stüdyotrio" - Müzik stüdyosu Izmit / Turkey - by Ferhat Uçar and Deniz Arslan, July 2024
Mixing & mastering by in "Studio Hertz" - Tehran / Iranby Omis Ashghari, October 2025
Graphism : Ziryab Miftah
Cover : Emmanuelle Niquet-Châtelet
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/0ejuLJzSqPYyJuxZhBkgL3
Apple Music: https://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1893275935
Tidal: https://tidal.com/album/515761114/u
YouTube: https://youtu.be/r5vjmQ47i3s
Fanlinks: https://fanlink.tv/w7Yt
CD Physical: https://www.sergentmajorcompany.com/music-shop/chang-e-raam-by-edris-rezaei-julien-lahaye
www.plazamayorcompany.com
Press release published by Braoude Lydia
Published on 05/07/2026, 4:32 PM on 24presse.com
Braoude Lydia
Plaza Mayor Company Ltd
www.plazamayorcompany.com
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Braoude Lydia
Plaza Mayor Company Ltd
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www.plazamayorcompany.com
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