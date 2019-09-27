The Hunt Original Series Soundtrack - music by Eric Neveux

music







When friends on a hunting trip get into a deadly clash with other hunters, they vow to keep it a secret. But as paranoia sets in and a ruthless gang seeks revenge the friends must confront their morality, families, and savage instincts.





"THE HUNT It is difficult to describe music with words, but when I say that Éric Neveux is curious about everything and loves experimentation, that he is warm and friendly, mysterious, lively, and intense beneath his calm and reassuring exterior, I need only add that his music resembles him and he resembles his music. This is the first time we have worked together, and I wanted to call on him because of the hybrid nature of some of his soundtracks, the directness with which he tackles genres, whether suspense or melodrama, and his taste for melodic scores.



This is exactly what he did for the music of Traqués, which develops between themes (and their variations) and atmospheric or pulsating moments. From the outset, we agreed on orchestral music made up of a mixture of strings and instruments that evoke nature, the wild, a form of ancestral bestiality, such as horns and woodwinds. It is as if the melodious veneer of civilization were being disrupted and cracking, revealing the violence contained within and darker, more uncertain and primitive emotions.



Whether it is made up of clashes or shifts, there is something unsettling about the music in our series. An unsettling feeling that reflects not only the situations but also the state of mind of our main character. If Franck feels the story, it is because the music and the camera both take on the task of conveying his emotions - even in scenes of suspense - and betraying them when he tries to hide them. The score for Traqués thus evolves between the intimacy of the hero and the majesty of the mountains, as if something greater than them were watching these characters evolve.



I particularly like the way Éric managed to spread his music across the six episodes, gradually evolving it into something more hybrid by introducing electro in small doses at first, then allowing it to take over the orchestration more and more. By mixing it in, then replacing it. All while still incorporating the primitive elements I mentioned earlier. This gives our soundtrack tension and strangeness, which is the goal of our series.



Music is an integral part of my writing, just like lighting or the camera. That's why I'm not at all afraid of it being present and sometimes in the foreground. I don't want it to accompany us quietly, but rather to guide us, to lead us towards something uncertain but w hich is in motion. As if it were pulling the strings of our characters or pushing the camera along the rails of a tracking shot. This allows us to give a climatic and mental style to situations that appear realistic. We are simultaneously in reality and in a kind of inner fantasy." - Cédric Anger, director

The Hunt / Traqués

Apple Original Series Soundtrack

Director Cédric Anger

Cast Mélanie Laurent, Benoit Magimel, Damien Bonnard….

Music Composed and Performed by Eric Neveux

Score Production: Jean-Pierre Arquié & Jonathan Allen



Orchestrations by James McWilliam



Programming: Jean-PIerre Ensuque & Eric Neveux



Music Editing: Clovis SchNeider & Léo Vincent



Editings: Julien Bellanger



FAME'S Skopje Studio Orchestra

Conducted by Oleg Kondratenko



Bass & Octobass Clarinets: Alain Billard

Alto & Bass Flutes: Matteo Cesari

French Horns: Bastien Dalmasso & Philippe Dalmasso



Recorded @ Sequenza Studio - Montreuil by Thomas Vingtrinier

Executive Production by Unkle Productions



Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/album/4cwcsjp87iihJ242c3qPrR



Apple Music : https://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1882695350



Tidal : https://tidal.com/album/504511676/u



YouTube : https://youtu.be/o8611RyT0UA?si=WukjfxcdqCYEjdvA



Fanlist : https://fanlink.tv/w3eE



CD Physical coming soon