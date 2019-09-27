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The Hunt Original Series Soundtrack - music by Eric Neveux

Published on 03/19/2026, 4:42 PM



When friends on a hunting trip get into a deadly clash with other hunters, they  vow to keep it a secret. But as paranoia sets in and a ruthless gang seeks revenge  the friends must confront their morality, families, and savage instincts.


"THE HUNT It is difficult to describe music with words, but when I say that Éric Neveux is curious about everything and loves experimentation, that he is warm and friendly, mysterious, lively, and intense beneath his calm and reassuring exterior, I need only add that his music resembles him and he resembles his music. This is the first time we have worked together, and I wanted to call on him because of the hybrid nature of some of his soundtracks, the directness with which he tackles genres, whether suspense or melodrama, and his taste for melodic scores.

This is exactly what he did for the music of Traqués, which develops between themes (and their variations) and atmospheric or pulsating moments. From the outset, we agreed on orchestral music made up of a mixture of strings and instruments that evoke nature, the wild, a form of ancestral bestiality, such as horns and woodwinds. It is as if the melodious veneer of civilization were being disrupted and cracking, revealing the violence contained  within and darker, more uncertain and primitive emotions.

Whether it is made up of clashes or shifts, there is something unsettling about the music in our series. An unsettling feeling that reflects not only the situations but also the state of mind of our main character. If Franck feels the story, it is because the music and the camera both take on the task of conveying his emotions - even in scenes of suspense - and betraying them when he tries to hide them. The score for Traqués thus evolves between the intimacy of the hero and the majesty of the mountains, as if something greater than them were watching these characters evolve.

I particularly like the way Éric managed to spread his music across the six episodes, gradually evolving it into something more hybrid by introducing electro in small doses at first, then allowing it to take over the orchestration more and more. By mixing it in, then replacing it. All while still incorporating the primitive elements I mentioned earlier. This gives our soundtrack tension and strangeness, which is the goal of our series.

Music is an integral part of my writing, just like lighting or the camera. That's why I'm not at all afraid of it being present and sometimes in the foreground. I don't want it to accompany us quietly, but rather to guide us, to lead us towards something uncertain but w hich is in motion. As if it were pulling the strings of our characters or pushing the camera along the rails of a tracking shot. This allows us to give a climatic and mental style to situations that appear realistic. We are simultaneously in reality and in a kind of inner fantasy." - Cédric Anger, director

The Hunt / Traqués
Apple Original Series Soundtrack 
Director Cédric Anger 
Cast Mélanie Laurent, Benoit Magimel, Damien Bonnard…. 
Music Composed and Performed by Eric Neveux 
Score Production: Jean-Pierre Arquié & Jonathan Allen

Orchestrations by James McWilliam 

Programming: Jean-PIerre Ensuque & Eric Neveux 

Music Editing: Clovis SchNeider & Léo Vincent 

Editings: Julien Bellanger 

FAME'S Skopje Studio Orchestra 
Conducted by Oleg Kondratenko 

Bass & Octobass Clarinets: Alain Billard 
Alto & Bass Flutes: Matteo Cesari 
French Horns: Bastien Dalmasso & Philippe Dalmasso 

Recorded @ Sequenza Studio - Montreuil by Thomas Vingtrinier 
Executive Production by Unkle Productions 
 

Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/album/4cwcsjp87iihJ242c3qPrR

Apple Music : https://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1882695350

Tidal : https://tidal.com/album/504511676/u

YouTube : https://youtu.be/o8611RyT0UA?si=WukjfxcdqCYEjdvA

Fanlist : https://fanlink.tv/w3eE

CD Physical coming soon

 

Press release published by Braoude Lydia
Published on 03/19/2026, 4:42 PM on 24presse.com
Braoude Lydia
Plaza Mayor Company ltd

www.plazamayorcompany.com
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