Press release
'Red Bird' - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Alexandre Laugier
Published on 02/11/2026, 12:40 PM
RED BIRD is an independent action film that breaks away from the traditional French production model, proving that cinema can thrive beyond the classic industry structure. Created through an alternative means, this project brought together a dedicated team of passionate technicians, actors and stunts performers who shared the same vision. Every member of the cast and crew believed in the film’s core values, working tirelessly to bring the project to life without the usual financial backing. The film embodies the spirit of collaboration, driven by commitment rather than commercial constraints, showing that a great story and thrilling action sequences can emerge from sheer determination and artistic ambition. Despite a limited budget, RED BIRD delivers high-energy action fueled by an unyielding passion and boundless creativity.
The film pays homage to the legacy of Jackie Chan and martial arts cinema, placing stunt performers at the heart of the spectacle. It seeks to shine a light on the skill and dedication of these often-unsung artists, celebrating their craft through dynamic fight choreography and breathtaking stunts. More than just an action film, "Red Bird" is a testament to the power of independent filmmaking and the limitless possibilities of storytelling when fueled by passion and ingenuity. RED BIRD was filmed in just 19 days, a remarkable feat that showcases the team’s dedication and efficiency. Shot entirely in Marseille, France, the production wrapped on January 5, 2025, after an intense but exhilarating shoot. The city’s unique architecture and atmosphere provided a striking backdrop for the film’s gripping action sequences.
Red Bird - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Directed by Alexandre Laugier, Thomas Habibes & Houssam Adili
Music by Alexandre Laugier
Label Plaza Mayor Company Ltd
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/2uOElX4PHb2zX2FC0oEkUQ
Deezer: https://www.deezer.com/album/877487322
YouTube: https://youtu.be/CmKXIjfWoDs
Fanlinks: https://fanlink.tv/wUnX4
CD Physical: https://www.cdandvinyl.cdetvinyle.fr/products/red-bird-original-motion-picture-soundtrack
Published on 02/11/2026, 12:40 PM
