'7 jours en juin' - Original Soundtrack by David Aboucaya
Published on 12/02/2025, 11:16 AM
On June 6, 1944, American paratroopers were dropped in Normandy. Due to deplorable conditions, many of them would land dozens of kilometers away from their initial drop zone. This was the case for several soldiers of the 82nd Airborne who found themselves on the outskirts of the small village of Graignes, 30 kilometers from Carentan.
Assisted by the local population, the paratroopers decided to establish a defensive position there, which would soon be besieged by an SS division. Despite the bravery of these soldiers and the courage of some residents, ready to do anything to help the Americans, the situation quickly proved desperate, and Graignes would remain in memory as the scene of massacres perpetrated by the Nazis.
"As with many of my previous soundtracks (Crossroads, Winter War, War Trap), "7 Days in June" took me back to the world of World War II. While retaining the usual references inherent in the classic style of war films, with imposing brass instruments emphasizing the epic nature and snare drums and bass drums, I added a few slightly different elements. As this episode of the landings has been described as the "little Alamo of Normandy," I added a few sounds that are distinctly reminiscent of the American Western style, with a mix of flutes and other instruments less commonly associated with war films. In the "lighter" moments of the film, I also tried to recreate a sound similar to certain passages from old American films about the Second World War, such as "The Great Escape" (Elmer Bernstein).
For all the emotional moments, I continued in the same vein as my previous soundtracks, including lots of piano notes, a little like Thomas Newman (in proportion, of course), one of my favorite composers. While remaining faithful to the genre, with "7 Days in June" I tried to venture into several other different genres." - David Aboucaya - Composer
7 Jours en juin
Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Director : David Aboucaya
Cast : Manuel Goncalves, Laurent Guiot, Franck Rasamison
Music : David Aboucaya
Label Plaza Mayor Company Ltd
Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/album/4NrQL2S6xLZHZuTevXOtbP
YouTube : https://youtu.be/R_KhDVRcyFo?si=eiNJW_alSkVziyJv
CD Physique : https://www.cdandvinyl.cdetvinyle.fr/products/7-jours-en-juin-david-aboucaya-album-cd
www.plazamayorcompany.com
