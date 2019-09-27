Cercare Medical Showcases Breakthrough CBCT Perfusion Technology at RSNA 2025

sante





Cercare Medical will unveil its latest innovation - CBCT Perfusion - at RSNA 2025, held November 30 to December 4 at McCormick Place in Chicago. Visitors can explore this next-generation technology at Booth #7801, North Hall.



CBCT Perfusion introduces a new era of real-time, in-suite perfusion imaging, enabling clinicians to evaluate microvascular status directly within the angio suite. By eliminating the inefficiencies and delays associated with today’s fragmented CT/MR workflow, the solution is poised to reshape how hospitals diagnose and treat stroke and cancer patients.





Bringing Advanced Perfusion Into the Angio Suite



Traditional stroke workflows often require transporting patients between departments for perfusion imaging - a time-consuming and inefficient process that delays critical decision-making. Cercare Medical’s CBCT Perfusion is designed to solve this challenge by providing fully automated, quantitative perfusion maps directly from cone-beam CT, enabling interventionalists to access advanced biomarkers without leaving the procedure room.



"Stroke care is changing. With CBCT Perfusion, clinicians gain access to the same advanced perfusion insights they rely on today - only now directly in the angio suite," said Henrik Andersen, Chief Commercial Officer at Cercare Medical. "This innovation reduces workflow inefficiencies and supports faster, more precise treatment decisions."





Addressing No-Reflow and Other Critical Use Cases



Even after successful mechanical thrombectomy, some stroke patients experience microvascular obstruction, also known as the no-reflow phenomenon, where impaired microcirculation prevents full tissue reperfusion. Detecting this condition early is crucial for guiding therapy, assessing tissue viability, and improving outcomes.



Cercare Medical’s CBCT Perfusion delivers perfusion biomarkers that reveal tissue-level hemodynamics, enabling clinicians to:

Detect microvascular obstruction/no-reflow directly in the angio suite

Assess treatment efficacy in real time

Support more personalized clinical strategies in stroke and oncology

Beyond stroke, the technology also opens new possibilities for oncology, where perfusion imaging is increasingly used to evaluate tumor vascularity, treatment response, and therapy planning.

Explore Stroke & Oncology Innovations at RSNA 2025



In addition to CBCT Perfusion, Cercare Medical will present its broader portfolio of stroke and oncology solutions, including using proprietary biomarkers for advanced CT and MRI perfusion mapping.



Attendees are invited to meet the team - including the company’s newly established U.S. commercial organization - experience hands-on demonstrations, and learn how advanced perfusion technology is reshaping clinical care across neurological and oncological pathways.

Visit Cercare Medical at Booth #7801, North Hall, RSNA 2025.

About Cercare Medical



Cercare Medical is a provider of advanced perfusion imaging solutions. With fully automated and multi-vendor compatible software for CT and MRI perfusion imaging post-processing, we are committed to delivering cutting-edge technology that enhances patient care and advances medical diagnostics across various neurological conditions, including Stroke, Oncology, Alzheimer's, Dementia, and COVID-19. Our proprietary biomarkers allow for better, more precise imaging maps, improving decision-making in critical care and enhancing neuroimaging. This innovative technology has led to widespread adoption by leading hospitals and clinics around the world.



For more information, please visit www.cercare-medical.com or contact:



