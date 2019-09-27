ADVANS Group Expands U.S. Semiconductor Expertise with Appointment of Industry Veteran Serge Alin

entreprises



Key Facts



Who: Serge Alin joins ADVANS Group with 30+ years of semiconductor experience at AMD, Freescale Semiconductor, and Motorola.



Role: Regional Business Manager for North America, working alongside Tony Andrews, North America Regional Director, to expand ADVANS Group’s U.S. presence.



Expertise: ASIC/SoC architecture, hardware/software design, verification, silicon validation, high-speed I/O, low-power design, and custom ASIC development.



ADVANS Group in the U.S.: Operating since 2015, with offices in Austin, Texas and San Jose, California.



Technical Strength: Full lifecycle ASIC/SoC development using Arm, RISC-V, x86, and MIPS architectures.





Full Story



With more than 30 years of experience in semiconductor engineering and program management, Alin has held senior roles at AMD, Freescale Semiconductor, and Motorola, driving projects across ASIC/SoC architecture, hardware and software design, verification, and silicon validation. His expertise spans high-speed I/O, low-power design, and custom ASIC development - critical areas for today’s semiconductor innovators.



"Serge Alin’s track record speaks for itself. He has a deep understanding of the North American semiconductor market and the technical realities on the ground. His arrival alongside Tony Andrews strengthens our local presence and enhances our ability to support complex ASIC and SoC projects." - Radomir Jovanovic, CEO of ADVANS Group.





Driving Advanced ASIC and SoC Design in North America



Operating in the U.S. since 2015, ADVANS Group leverages 25 years of global experience in integrated circuit development, covering the full lifecycle from architecture to silicon validation. Through its company ELSYS Design, specialized in embedded electronic systems and semiconductor design, ADVANS Group works with leading architectures including Arm, RISC-V, x86, and MIPS, and applies cutting-edge silicon technologies to meet stringent requirements for performance, power efficiency, and time-to-market.



ADVANS Group is ISO 9001, 14001, and 27001 certified (more details here), ensuring quality, environmental responsibility, and data security for its clients.

About ADVANS Group



Founded in 2000, ADVANS Group is a trusted technology partner specializing in complex and innovative systems engineering. It brings together three core companies and their international subsidiaries, each with complementary expertise:

ELSYS Design, dedicated to embedded electronic systems

AVISTO, specialized in custom software development

MECAGINE, focused on high-end mechanical engineering

With 16 locations across Europe and the United States, ADVANS Group delivers fully tailored solutions to accelerate its client's R&D projects through multidisciplinary expertise and flexible engagement models.

ADVANS Group’s mission is to tackle technical and technological challenges through the passion of its engineers and their commitment to excellence and innovation.

