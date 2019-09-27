City of Gdansk Strengthens Civil Defense Infrastructure with New Crisis Response Warehouse Featuring ReadyWise Emergency Food

entreprises



The City of Gdansk has officially presented its new civil defense and crisis response warehouse, designed to strengthen municipal preparedness in the event of natural disasters, infrastructure disruptions, or other emergency situations.



The modern facility, showcased publicly in February 2026, forms part of Gdansk’s broader strategy to enhance resilience and ensure rapid response capabilities for its residents. The warehouse includes critical emergency supplies, logistics equipment, and long-term food solutions - including ReadyWise freeze-dried emergency meals supplied by its official Polish reseller.



The facility is structured to allow immediate deployment of aid during crises such as flooding, extended power outages, severe winter events, or large-scale evacuations. By pre-positioning essential supplies within the city, authorities significantly reduce response times and strengthen local operational independence in the crucial first 72 hours of an emergency.



"Preparedness at the municipal level is fundamental to public safety," said a representative of the City of Gdansk during the presentation of the warehouse. "This investment ensures that we are equipped to support residents quickly and effectively in crisis situations."



ReadyWise emergency food solutions stored in the facility provide long-term, ready-to-prepare meals with a shelf life of up to 25 years. Designed for both institutional and household preparedness, the products require only water for preparation and are optimized for long-term storage without refrigeration.



Kim Berknov, Director of ReadyWise UK, commented: "We are proud to see ReadyWise products included in the City of Gdansk’s civil defense infrastructure. Municipal preparedness is an essential pillar of modern resilience. When cities take proactive steps to secure food availability during crises, they strengthen not only operational capability but public confidence."





Marian Zielinski, CEO of ABC Koncept Sp. z o.o., the official ReadyWise reseller in Poland and supplier to the City of Gdansk, added: "We are honoured to support the City of Gdansk in strengthening its crisis preparedness framework. Reliable long-term food storage is a key component of civil protection strategy. By integrating ReadyWise emergency meals into municipal reserves, Gdansk demonstrates forward-thinking leadership in resilience planning - ensuring that citizens can be supported quickly and effectively in emergency scenarios."

The new warehouse underscores a growing trend across Poland and Europe: cities and regional authorities are investing in structured preparedness frameworks that complement national security systems. By combining logistics readiness, emergency planning, and reliable long-term food storage, municipalities can enhance both resilience and social stability.



The initiative also reflects increasing public awareness of preparedness as a shared responsibility between institutions and citizens - ensuring that communities are equipped to manage unforeseen disruptions effectively and calmly.

About ReadyWise



ReadyWise is a global leader in emergency food solutions, with global hubs in London, UK and Salt Lake City, US. The company produces high-quality, great-tasting freeze-dried meals with a shelf life of up to 25 years - ideal for everyday convenience, outdoor adventures, and emergency readiness.



Learn more at readywise.co.uk.





About ABC Koncept Sp. z o.o.



ABC Koncept Sp. z o.o. is an authorised ReadyWise UK eCommerce and B2B reseller in Poland, dedicated to strengthening resilience for households, businesses, institutions, and NGOs. Its mission is to make preparedness accessible and structured across the Polish market.



Learn more at megazapas.pl.



