ADVANS Group Announces New Engineering Site in Thessaloniki, Greece

ADVANS Group, a trusted technology partner specializing in complex and innovative systems engineering, announces a new step in its international development with the decision to establish an engineering presence in Thessaloniki, Greece.



This strategic expansion strengthens the group’s footprint in Europe and enhances its ability to support international customers on high-value engineering projects. Greece offers a strong pool of highly skilled engineers in ADVANS Group’s core domains, making Thessaloniki a relevant location to build a new strategic engineering center, fully complementary with the existing ADVANS Group network across France, Serbia, Portugal, and the United States.



For Pascal Barioulet, Chief Commercial Officer of ELSYS Design, an ADVANS Group company: "Our major customers are accelerating their strategic R&D programs, and they expect partners capable of supporting them with high-value engineering expertise. Thessaloniki offers a strong engineering culture and talent that matches the technical depth required on our most advanced projects. Establishing this new site in Greece strengthens our ability to deliver the level of excellence, innovation and reliability that defines ADVANS Group."





Engaging With the Local Engineering Ecosystem



On March 5-6 2026,

Pascal Barioulet, Chief Commercial Officer at ELSYS Design,

Sasa Kostic, Regional Director, ELSYS Eastern Europe,

Ivica Miladinovic, Senior Business Manager at ELSYS Eastern Europe,

will be in Thessaloniki to meet engineering professionals, academic partners, and local industry stakeholders.

Their objective: explore collaboration opportunities and prepare upcoming development steps in the region.

If you are based in or around Thessaloniki and would like to explore potential cooperation, feel free to send a private message to arrange a meeting with the team during their visit.

About ADVANS Group



Founded in 2000, ADVANS Group is a trusted technology partner specializing in complex and innovative systems engineering. It brings together three core companies and their international subsidiaries, each with complementary expertise:

ELSYS Design, dedicated to embedded electronic systems,

AVISTO, specialized in custom software development,

MECAGINE, focused on high-end mechanical engineering.

Through its network of engineering sites across Europe and the United States, ADVANS Group delivers fully tailored solutions to accelerate its clients’ R&D projects through multidisciplinary expertise and flexible engagement models.

ADVANS Group’s mission is to tackle technical and technological challenges through the passion of its engineers and their commitment to excellence and innovation.



