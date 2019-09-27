press release

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ELSYS Design, a leading engineering company specialized in embedded electronic systems, is pleased to announce its participation in the Altera Solution Acceleration Partner Program (ASAP) as a Design Services Partner.



ASAP brings together a worldwide ecosystem of engineering companies supporting customers developing advanced solutions on Altera FPGAs and SoC FPGAs. Through this partnership, ELSYS Design will collaborate closely with Altera’s technical teams, gain access to program resources, and increase its visibility within Altera’s engineering and commercial ecosystem.

ELSYS Design and Altera have a long-standing collaboration, delivering proven FPGA and SoC FPGA-based innovations across a wide range of applications. Following its recent independence, Altera now operates as the industry’s largest pure-play FPGA solutions provider. This partnership naturally extends a long-standing collaboration supported by ELSYS Design’s proven experience on Altera FPGA devices and toolchains.

"We have built strong experience on Altera FPGA technologies over the years, supporting many customer applications across different markets,” said Pascal Barioulet, Chief Commercial Officer at ELSYS Design. "Renewing our partnership within the ASAP program strengthens this long-standing collaboration and allows us to bring even more value to customers who rely on these platforms for demanding embedded and real-time systems like AI data centers."

As an ASAP Design Services Partner, ELSYS Design will:

Work closely with Altera’s engineering and product teams.

Contribute to feasibility studies, PoCs, and advanced development projects.

Support customers with FPGA/SoC design, embedded software, and system integration.

Benefit from official visibility within the Altera partner ecosystem.

"ELSYS Design has a long, proven track record of delivering complex FPGA and system-on-chip-based systems on Altera platforms, and we’re pleased to continue this collaboration through our ASAP Program,” said Mark Moran, Director of Dev Kits and Partners at Altera. “Their ability to support customers from early feasibility through advanced system development strengthens our partner ecosystem and helps accelerate innovation in demanding embedded and real-time applications, enabling customers to shape what’s next."

About ELSYS Design



ELSYS Design is a leading engineering services company specializing in the design of embedded electronic systems, including SoC/ASIC/FPGA, electronic boards, embedded software, and systems engineering.



Through its network of engineering sites across Europe and sales offices in the USA, ELSYS Design delivers tailored R&D solutions, leveraging its multi-sector expertise and flexible engagement models to accelerate clients’ innovation.



Founded and managed by engineers, ELSYS Design is a subsidiary of ADVANS Group.

Where passion leads to excellence

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