Pharma Partnering Summit US 2026 Returns to San Diego to Connect Global BD&L Leaders

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This premier partnering forum provides an unrivaled platform for deal-making, strategic collaborations, and investment opportunities. Over two high-impact days, executives, investors, and innovators will engage in pre-arranged one-on-one meetings, targeted networking sessions, company showcases, and expert panels designed to accelerate partnerships and drive innovation.

“ PPS US has always been about connecting the right people at the right time,” said Olivia Grey, Conference Manager. “In today’s competitive pharmaceutical landscape, successful collaboration is the key to advancing innovation, securing funding, and bringing new therapies to market. San Diego offers the perfect setting for these conversations to flourish.”

Highlights of PPS US 2026 include:

Targeted Partnering : Pre-scheduled one-on-one meetings with senior decision-makers to explore licensing deals, co-development projects, and investment opportunities.

Company Showcases : Presentations where organizations pitch assets, platforms, and technologies to qualified BD&L professionals.

Expert Panels : Insights from industry leaders on trends, deal-making strategies, and market dynamics.

Networking Opportunities : Dedicated sessions to build long-term collaborations with potential partners and investors.

The Pharma Partnering Summit US 2026 is designed for senior BD&L professionals, alliance managers, investors, technology licensors, and legal/IP strategists looking to explore partnerships, licensing opportunities, and strategic investments.

Registration and sponsorship opportunities are now open. Secure your place and connect with the decision-makers shaping the future of pharma and biotech at pharma-partnering-summit.com/registration.html

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