Meals for 230 Students in Sierra Leone - ReadyWise Supports FSL Secondary School Initiative

entreprises

ReadyWise UK, a global leader in emergency food supplies, is proud to support the FSL Secondary School in Sierra Leone with a donation that will help provide daily nutritious meals for all 230 students. The initiative ensures that children in the region have access to proper nutrition - a vital foundation for learning, focus, and long-term success.



For Sierra Leone e.V., the German based charity behind this initiative, operates the FSL Secondary School in Freetown as part of its broader mission to promote education and community development. Many families in Sierra Leone struggle to afford breakfast or packed lunches, which makes the school’s daily warm meals essential to students’ health and education. Proper nutrition enables children to attend class consistently, concentrate on their studies, and reach their full potential.



This year, the project receives an inspiring boost from Tim Kremer, who is embarking on a 5,000-km cycling journey from Cádiz, Spain, to Freetown, Sierra Leone, including 1,600 km across the Sahara Desert. His two-month expedition - crossing Morocco, Mauritania, Senegal, and Guinea - aims to raise awareness and funds for For Sierra Leone e.V. and the FSL Secondary School, helping to create lasting change for children in the Madamba community.

"Education is only possible when basic needs are met," said Kim Berknov, Director & VP EMEA at ReadyWise UK. "By contributing to this program, ReadyWise is helping to nourish the next generation - turning preparedness and care into real, lasting impact for communities in need."



"This ride is about more than endurance - it’s about giving children the chance to learn, grow, and dream," added Tim Kremer, fundraiser and long-time supporter of For Sierra Leone e.V. "Every kilometer reminds me that a small effort in one part of the world can mean a meal, a classroom, or a future for someone else."

Learn more and support the mission at:

readywise.co.uk | fuersierraleone.de/en/fsl-secondary-school-campbell-town | betterplace.org/fuersierraleone

About ReadyWise UK



ReadyWise, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, and London, UK, is a leading producer of freeze-dried emergency food supplies with a shelf life of up to 25 years. The company is committed to providing high-quality, convenient, and nutritious options for individuals, businesses, institutions, and NGOs facing unexpected challenges.



Learn more at: readywise.co.uk





About For Sierra Leone e.V.



For Sierra Leone e.V. is a non-profit organisation based in Germany that has been supporting local development projects in Sierra Leone since 2011. Its mission is to promote education, health, and empowerment in vulnerable communities through sustainable, locally driven initiatives. The organisation works directly with local partners to build schools, provide access to clean water, and support women and children through education and nutrition programs.



Learn more at: fuersierraleone.de





About the FSL Secondary School Initiative



The FSL Secondary School in Sierra Leone provides education and essential nutrition to local students. Through community-driven partnerships and international supporters, the program ensures that every student receives at least one healthy meal per school day - empowering children to learn, grow, and build a brighter future.

