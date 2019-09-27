ReadyWise UK has partnered with Amazon France and Amazon Germany, enabling fast and convenient access to emergency food supplies across the EU

entreprises



ReadyWise’s freeze-dried meals - with a shelf life of up to 25 years - provide dependable, easy-to-prepare options for emergencies, outdoor adventures, and everyday use.

"Emergency food preparedness is no longer a luxury - it’s a necessity,” said Kim Berknov, Director & VP EMEA at ReadyWise UK. "Through Amazon, millions of European households can now secure high-quality, long-lasting food reserves with just a few clicks. This partnership is about more than food - it’s about resilience. Preparedness is the new insurance policy for uncertain times."





Why It Matters Now

Geopolitical instability and fragile supply chains continue to threaten food availability.

Extreme weather events - from floods to wildfires - are becoming more frequent and disruptive.

Public awareness of emergency readiness is growing rapidly across Europe.

Together, ReadyWise and Amazon are making preparedness accessible to every household, business, and institution - providing scalable food security solutions designed for both crisis and convenience.





Availability



ReadyWise products are available now via:

About ReadyWise UK



ReadyWise is a global leader in emergency and long-term food storage solutions, with operations in Salt Lake City and London. Its freeze-dried meals are designed for emergency preparedness, outdoor recreation, and everyday convenience - all with a shelf life of up to 25 years.



Learn more at www.readywise.co.uk.





About Amazon France & Germany



Amazon France and Amazon Germany are part of Amazon’s European network, serving millions of customers across the continent with a broad range of emergency preparedness, outdoor, and survival products - including ReadyWise’s long-term food storage solutions.



Learn more at Amazon.de: ReadyWise and Amazon.fr: ReadyWise



