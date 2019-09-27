24 | Press release
ReadyWise UK has partnered with Amazon France and Amazon Germany, enabling fast and convenient access to emergency food supplies across the EU
Published on 10/14/2025, 4:00 PM
This marks a significant shift in Europe’s approach to civil protection - calling on citizens to take greater responsibility for their own food security and resilience.
To meet the surge in demand for reliable preparedness solutions, ReadyWise UK has partnered with Amazon France and Amazon Germany, enabling fast and convenient access to long-term emergency food supplies across the EU.
ReadyWise’s freeze-dried meals - with a shelf life of up to 25 years - provide dependable, easy-to-prepare options for emergencies, outdoor adventures, and everyday use.
"Emergency food preparedness is no longer a luxury - it’s a necessity,” said Kim Berknov, Director & VP EMEA at ReadyWise UK. "Through Amazon, millions of European households can now secure high-quality, long-lasting food reserves with just a few clicks. This partnership is about more than food - it’s about resilience. Preparedness is the new insurance policy for uncertain times."
Why It Matters Now
- Geopolitical instability and fragile supply chains continue to threaten food availability.
- Extreme weather events - from floods to wildfires - are becoming more frequent and disruptive.
- Public awareness of emergency readiness is growing rapidly across Europe.
Together, ReadyWise and Amazon are making preparedness accessible to every household, business, and institution - providing scalable food security solutions designed for both crisis and convenience.
Availability
ReadyWise products are available now via:
- ReadyWise: www.readywise.de and www.readywise.fr
- Amazon: www.amazon.de and www.amazon.f
About ReadyWise UK
ReadyWise is a global leader in emergency and long-term food storage solutions, with operations in Salt Lake City and London. Its freeze-dried meals are designed for emergency preparedness, outdoor recreation, and everyday convenience - all with a shelf life of up to 25 years.
Learn more at www.readywise.co.uk.
About Amazon France & Germany
Amazon France and Amazon Germany are part of Amazon’s European network, serving millions of customers across the continent with a broad range of emergency preparedness, outdoor, and survival products - including ReadyWise’s long-term food storage solutions.
Learn more at Amazon.de: ReadyWise and Amazon.fr: ReadyWise
