'C'était mieux demain' - Original Soundtrack by Romain Trouillet

In a small French town, Hélène, Michel, and their two children live happily in the carefree days of the 1950s. Suddenly propelled into 2025, the couple discovers a modern world completely unlike the one they know. For Hélène, who has always lived properly in her husband's shadow, it is a revolution. But for Michel, who sees his male privileges shattered, it is a catastrophe. Between new winds and the scent of the past, this time-travel journey will not be without its challenges.





"In C’était mieux demain, we enter a temporal comedy: a couple from the 1950s is suddenly propelled into 2025, confronted with a world they no longer recognize. The music in this film never underlines the comedy; instead, it conveys inner dissonance, the nostalgia of a lost time, surprise, and at times the anxiety of the unknown. The love theme, fully developed in the piece Flashback, becomes the secret thread of the original score, an underlying memory running through even the lightest moments. The piano converses with the orchestra, which unfolds sweeping phrases to illuminate the irony of the temporal shock. At times, the music is adorned with Latin colors and echoes of 1950s cinema, weaving a fragrance of the past into the film’s opening part. Thus, the score does not echo the laughter: it sets up a sensitive counterpoint that enriches the comedy with an unexpected dimension." - Romain Trouillet - Composer

C'était mieux demain

A Film Vinciane Millereau

Cast Elsa Zylberstein, Didier Bourdon, Mathilde Le Borgne

Original Music Romain Trouillet

Label Plaza Mayor Company Ltd





