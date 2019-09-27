AVISTO Becomes New Relic Managed Service Provider to Strengthen DevOps Observability

entreprises

Sophia Antipolis, France, January 8th 2025 - AVISTO, a leading software engineering company and member of ADVANS Group, is proud to announce the signing of a Managed Service Provider (MSP) agreement with New Relic, a global leader in observability solutions.

Building on a foundation of internal success within its own DevSecOps teams, AVISTO is formalizing its expertise to deliver end-to-end observability directly to customers. By leveraging New Relic’s unified telemetry platform - spanning APM, logs, infrastructure, and browser monitoring - AVISTO now empowers organizations to achieve:

Comprehensive visibility: real-time, full-stack insights across complex application environments.

Accelerated resolution: rapid root cause analysis that minimizes downtime.

Proactive optimization: continuous performance tuning to ensure peak efficiency.

The result is a tangible impact on business outcomes: higher availability, faster response times, and frictionless user journeys. Furthermore, this MSP agreement cements a strategic alignment between AVISTO and New Relic, fostering deeper collaboration and expanding service capabilities for the market.

Christophe Parmentier, COO of AVISTO: "Observability is no longer optional, it’s a cornerstone of modern software reliability. Becoming a New Relic Managed Service Provider allows us to deliver robust, high-performing systems and help our customers anticipate and resolve issues before they impact users."

Jon Lingard, Senior Director, Alliances and Channels of New Relic: "In today’s digital economy, uptime is the new currency, and AVISTO, an ADVANS Group company, understands this implicitly. By standardizing on New Relic, they are strengthening the backbone of their managed services, ensuring unparalleled reliability for their clients. We are excited to support AVISTO as they elevate their customer success metrics, reduce churn, and solidify their position as the trusted advisor that businesses rely on for flawless digital performance."

About AVISTO



AVISTO is an engineering company specialized in developing custom software solutions for information systems and industrial applications.



Leveraging its expertise, AVISTO designs complete, tailored products for a wide range of environments: web solutions, desktop applications, and mobile platforms. The company also supports its clients in related areas such as DevSecOps, Cloud, Data & AI, and UX/UI design, providing an integrated approach to tackle the most complex technological challenges.



AVISTO is a subsidiary of ADVANS Group.

Where passion leads to excellence



avisto.com

