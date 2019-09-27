Pharma Partnering Summit EU 2026 to Convene in Basel for Strategic BD&L Collaborations

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The summit provides a dynamic, partnership-focused environment for executives, innovators, and investors to explore licensing deals, co-development opportunities, joint ventures, and strategic alliances. With Basel’s reputation as a European pharmaceutical hub, PPS EU 2026 offers attendees a unique opportunity to connect with industry peers, share insights, and drive tangible collaborations.

“ PPS EU is where global BD&L leaders meet to turn ideas into actionable partnerships,” said Olivia Grey, Conference Manager. “From structured one-on-one meetings to curated networking sessions, our goal is to enable companies to discover and execute deals that advance innovation and growth across the pharma and biotech sectors.”

Key features of PPS EU 2026 include:

One-to-One Partnering Meetings : Pre-arranged sessions with qualified senior executives to explore collaborations, licensing, and investment opportunities.

Company Presentations : Focused pitches to showcase assets, technologies, and opportunities to the right audience.

Panel Discussions : Expert insights on industry trends, emerging therapies, and global BD&L strategies.

Networking Lounges : Dedicated time to build long-term relationships with partners, investors, and collaborators.

The summit is tailored for senior BD&L professionals, alliance managers, investors, corporate development teams, licensors, and legal/IP strategists, aiming to maximize strategic partnerships and deal-making outcomes.

Registration, sponsorship, and presentation opportunities are now open. Join global leaders driving the future of pharma and biotech at pharma-partnering-summit.com/registration.html

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