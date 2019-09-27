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ELSYS Design joins the ST Partner Program to accelerate innovation on STM32-based projects
Published on 03/12/2026, 3:55 PM
ELSYS Design, a leading engineering company specializing in embedded electronic systems, is pleased to announce it is joining the STMicroelectronics Partner Program, further expanding its collaborations with one of the industry’s most influential semiconductor manufacturers.
The ST Partner Program brings together more than 300 companies worldwide to help customers design and deploy advanced solutions using ST’s technologies. As a new ST Authorized Partner, ELSYS Design will gain closer access to ST’s technical groups, product specialists and ecosystem activities, opening new opportunities for joint projects and customer support.
"Our engineering teams have long experience with STM32 platforms, embedded software development and PCB design, which play a key role in many of the innovative systems we build for our customers," said Pascal Barioulet, Chief Commercial Officer at ELSYS Design. "This collaboration strengthens our alignment with ST and enables us to better support customers building innovative systems with the latest STM32 platforms and embedded AI technologies."
ST highlighted embedded software, STM32-oriented system development and electronic board design as key areas where ELSYS Design brings valuable expertise to the program. Initial collaboration areas will include AI at the edge, IoT devices, low-power systems, and smart connected solutions.
As part of the program, ELSYS Design will:
- Work more closely with ST’s sales and engineering teams.
- Contribute to PoCs, prototypes and feasibility studies for joint customers.
- Participate in co-innovation initiatives.
- Gain official visibility on ST’s Partner Program website.
"ELSYS Design’s knowledge of the ST portfolio and key expertise can help customers meet design challenges and shorten development time," said Alessandro Maloberti, Partner Ecosystem Director, STMicroelectronics. "ST’s review and vetting of ST Authorized Partners has enabled us to build a strong ecosystem of qualified and skilled partners who can enhance customers’ developments with advanced technologies and multiple services to accelerate the design of their projects and solutions."
About ELSYS Design
ELSYS Design is a leading engineering company specializing in the design of embedded electronic systems, including SoC/ASIC/FPGA, electronic boards, embedded software, and systems engineering.
Through its network of engineering sites across Europe, ELSYS Design delivers tailored R&D solutions, leveraging its multi-sector expertise and flexible engagement models to accelerate clients’ innovation.
Founded and managed by engineers, ELSYS Design is a subsidiary of ADVANS Group.
Where passion leads to excellence
elsys-design.com
Press release published by Mongaboure Xavier
Published on 03/12/2026, 3:55 PM on 24presse.com
Mongaboure Xavier
ADVANS Group
www.advans-group.com
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Mongaboure Xavier
ADVANS Group
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www.advans-group.com
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