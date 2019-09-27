ReadyWise Emergency Food Honored at the 33rd International Defense Industry Exhibition MSPO

entreprises

The recognition concerned the ReadyWise RW01-120 Emergency Food Bucket, containing 120 servings of lunch and dinner across 13 recipes with a 25-year shelf life. The product was commended for its innovation, reliability, and contribution to civil and national security.



The Ministry of National Defense served as the honorary patron of the competition, which acknowledges organizations and products that strengthen the safety and preparedness of the Polish state and its citizens.

"Being recognized at MSPO under the honorary patronage of the Ministry of National Defense is an enormous honor," said Marian ZieliÅÂ?ski, CEO of ABC Koncept Sp. z o.o. "This distinction highlights the importance of preparedness and confirms our mission to provide reliable, long-term food solutions that support both families and institutions."



Kim Berknov, Director of ReadyWise UK, added: "This recognition demonstrates the real-world value of ReadyWise products in building national resilience and individual preparedness. We are proud to see ABC Koncept leading the way in promoting food security and awareness across Poland."

The State Security Leader competition is organized by the Association of Suppliers for Uniformed Services and recognizes innovative solutions that improve the safety and operational readiness of state and civil defense systems. The award was presented on September 3rd, 2025, during MSPO, one of Europe’s most prestigious defense exhibitions.



"Honorable Mention -

State Security Leader Competition 2025" "Certificate of Distinction"



For more informations, visit readywise.co.uk, readywise.co.uk/pl and megazapas.pl.

About ReadyWise



ReadyWise is a global leader in emergency food solutions, with hubs in Salt Lake City and London. The company produces high-quality, great-tasting freeze-dried meals with a shelf life of up to 25 years - ideal for everyday convenience, outdoor adventures, and emergency readiness.



Learn more at readywise.co.uk.





About ABC Koncept Sp. z o.o.



ABC Koncept is an ReadyWise UK authorised eCommerce and B2B reseller in Poland, that is dedicated to strengthening resilience for households, businesses, institutions, and NGOs. Its mission is to make preparedness accessible to all.



Learn more at megazapas.pl.



