Phones: The new P30K Apex charges once a month

tech









30,000 mAh battery: one month of battery life in mixed use/standby



The company Avenir Telecom which manufactures and markets Energizer branded phones worldwide announces the commercial launch of the Energizer P30K Apex in June 2026 at a price of $399.



The "Apex" model features a 30,000 mAh battery, exceeding industry standards to offer up to a month of battery life in mixed use/standby.





P30K Apex: capacity 6 to 7 times greater than the market average



With 30,000 mAh, the P30K Apex offers a capacity 6 to 7 times greater than the market average. This contrasts sharply with current benchmarks in the rugged smartphone market, such as the Samsung XCover6 Pro (4,050 mAh) or the Kyocera DuraForce Pro 3 (4,270 mAh), which top out at under 5,000 mAh.





Eliminating the stress of low battery for professionals in construction, industry, or logistics



For professionals in the construction, industrial, or logistics sectors, this means:



• Weeks of work in a white zone with no access to electricity.

• Eliminating the stress of low battery at the end of the day.

• A tool that is always operational, reducing costly service interruptions for SMEs.





More than just a battery, a 5G workstation

While its autonomy justifies its name "Apex", this model makes no compromises on technical performance, meeting the requirements of modern business applications (BIM, 3D plans, diagnostics):

Industrial Photography: A primary sensor of 200 MP allowing for ultra-detailed documentation of construction sites, an unprecedented definition in this segment.

Computing power: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G processor coupled with 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage, guaranteeing total fluidity even with heavy applications.

Fast Charging: The 66W fast charging technology ensures efficient recommissioning despite the massive battery capacity.



A complete range: Energizer P20K Atlas and P10K Orion



To complement the Apex, Avenir Telecom is applying its energy expertise to two other models adapted to specific uses:

The P20K Atlas (20,000 mAh): The inspection tool, integrating a torch with a range of 50 meters, ideal for interventions in tunnels or crawl spaces.

The P10K Orion (10,000 mAh): With 10,000 mAh, it already offers double the battery life of classic competitors in a more compact format (6.58 inches).

ENERGIZER P30K Apex Specifications

• Processor: MTK Dimensity 7300 Octa Core

• Memory: 12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage (ROM)

• Screen: 6.95" IPS (1080 x 2460)

• Cameras: Rear 200 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP; Front 50 MP

• Battery: 30,000 mAh

• Operating system: Android 16

• Features: NFC, 66W fast charging

• Resistance standards: P68/IP69K, MIL-STD-810H



Availability and Warranty

The Energizer® Hardcase Pro range, led by the P30K Apex, will be available from June 2026 at a price of €399 including VAT.



3-year warranty.