24 | Press release
PR displayed 91 times
Jean-Paul Daroux project Présents the Album 'La cité engloutie'
Published on 10/21/2025, 2:28 PM
The Jean-Paul Daroux Project invites you to explore "La cité engloutie" the fifth album by the pianist and composer from the Var region. If you have the soul of a traveler, embark with us on new adventures by listening to "Le dernier chant venu de l’Atlantide" and discovering "Le récif des sirènes" Music that undulates, rolls, and surges from genre to genre without leaving you indifferent. A barrier-free marine and underwater atmosphere, free from all limits, transports you to the confluence of lost civilizations. We chart our course « Dans l’oeil du sextant » riding the coattails of previous albums "La légende des 7 sages" and "Change or No Change".
Still the unique sound and characteristic imprint, with hypnotic double bass loops and a bow that opens the way to polyphony. A refined piano, tinged with romanticism and modernity, always supported and regulated by a perfectly tuned and eloquent drum kit. A trio that never lacks ideas, lyricism, and originality. The sea, an eternal muse, has become an inexhaustible source of inspiration and a platform for expression for these three musicians, accomplices and friends.
See you for unforgettable concerts.
"La Cité Engloutie"
Projet Jean-Paul Daroux
Jean-Paul Daroux : piano
Luca Scalambrino : drums
Jean-Christophe Gautier : double bass
Recorded at Studio B Gardanne - Avril 2025
Sound recording : Lionel Dandine
Mixing Medusa prod : Alex Serieis
Mastering Vox pro : François Fanelli
Design graphisme : Redeyoffdesign
LA CITE ENGLOUTIE - We will not reveal its exact location. This myth from the depths of time remains a well-kept secret. Since Plato, Atlantis has continued to awaken our imagination.
LE DERNIER CHANT VENU DE L’ATLANTIDE - As the city was about to disappear beneath the waves, its inhabitants gathered in the immense temple. There, they improvised a final song filled with hope.
LE RECIF DESERVES SIRENES - The Cabo de Gata National Park in Andalusia is a place steeped in mystery. It is rumored that the song of the sirens bewitched sailors, driving their ships against the captivating reef.
EMBARQUEMENT POUR L’ILLUSION - We leave a dock with our heads full of ideas and dreams. We set sail to dock and set down our bags on an unknown land. Destiny, master of the leagues, silently awaits us along the way.
DANS L’OEIL DU SEXTANT - Let's take advantage of these simple and sincere moments to forget about GPS. Let's take out our old sextant, hidden at the bottom of a trunk. Let's take stock of our lives with our eyes fixed on the sun.
VENTS CONTRAIRES - We must know how to face them to stay on course. The sky suddenly darkens and the elements rage. It's time to maneuver by tacking and swerving to our final destination.
MISTRAL SUR LE LEVANT - The island abandons itself to the caress of the sun. To the east, the Titan lighthouse watches like a motionless sentinel. To the west, Maupertuis Point juts out into the sea. The mistral, playful and impetuous, likes to play with this piece of land, sweeping it with its powerful breath.
RUE CARPEAUX - It all begins somewhere in Martinique in the Caribbean Sea. The story ends at the foot of Montmartre Hill, on Rue Carpeaux. Legend has it that one can hear his piano playing on certain winter evenings.
Label et Publishing Plaza Mayor Company Ltd - London / Hong Kong.
Distribution Sony Music/The Orchard - Inouie Distribution / Sergent Major Company Ltd.
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/6GMl3GIKNbyLbW8Mdhi671
ITunes: https://geo.music.apple.com/album/la-cit%C3%A9-engloutie/1840357160?uo=4&app=itunes
Deezer: https://www.deezer.com/album/822798981
YouTube: https://youtu.be/tEJ1kI4gPgc
Fanlinks: https://fanlink.tv/wKA9d
Contact
Lydia Braoude, Promotion Department
Plaza Mayor Company ltd
Email: plazamayorcompanytv@gmail.com
www.plazamayorcompany.com
Press release published by Braoude Lydia
Published on 10/21/2025, 2:28 PM on 24presse.com
Braoude Lydia
Plaza Mayor Company Ltd
www.plazamayorcompany.com
Contact
Press release free of rights. Mention : 24presse 24presse.com
Press contact
Braoude Lydia
Plaza Mayor Company Ltd
Website
www.plazamayorcompany.com
press release
Start distribution
Last press releases "music"
Jean-Paul Daroux project Présents the Album 'La cité e...Published on 10/21/2025, 2:28 PM 'What We Hide' - Original Soundtrack by Alexis Grapsas...Published on 10/15/2025, 6:06 PM 'C'était mieux demain' - Original Soundtrack by Romain ...Published on 10/13/2025, 1:27 PM 'Sacré Coeur' - Original Soundtrack by Thierry Malet...Published on 10/03/2025, 1:16 PM Surface - Tv Série Soundtrack by Loic Ouaret...Published on 09/03/2025, 11:25 AM Soleil Noir - Under a Dark Sun - Original Soundtrack by ...Published on 07/24/2025, 1:26 PM 'The Shameless' - Original Soundtrack by Petar Dundakov...Published on 05/19/2025, 12:37 PM 'Mexico 86' - Original Soundtrack by Rémi Boubal...Published on 04/24/2025, 2:41 PM Olivier Marguerit - “Cimetière indien” - Original S...Published on 04/08/2025, 2:45 PM 'Natacha (Presque) Hôtesse de l’Air ' - Original Moti...Published on 04/03/2025, 5:31 PM