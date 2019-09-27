 27426tt
|

24 | Press release

Print
music

'What We Hide' - Original Soundtrack by Alexis Grapsas

Published on 10/15/2025, 6:06 PM



 

After their mother suffers a fatal overdose, two sisters fear that the foster system will separate the and decide to hide the body. But their lie may be discovered and they must decide how far they are willing to go to keep their secret.

"‘What We Hide’ is a powerful film about secrets and the collateral damage caused by addiction. I tried to approach the story delicately, and let it breathe through the lens of two young sisters. It’s one of the most minimalistic scores I have ever written and the objective was to find hope and strength within beauty and simplicity." Alexis Grapsas - Composer

"Alexis Grapsas’ elegant and deeply expressive score resonates throughout the film, creating an emotional through-line that profoundly elevates the story’s impact. I am so grateful for his wonderful work on the film." Dan Kay - Director

What We Hide - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Director Dan Kay
Cast : McKenna Grace, Jojo Regina, Jesse Williams
Music by Alexis Grapsas
Label Plaza Mayor Company Ltd


Spotify https://open.spotify.com/album/13iirBL7OWHYV3o8Gimp4z

Deezer https://www.deezer.com/album/826816581

YouTube https://youtu.be/LnI4KqSUVQ4 

Fanlinks https://fanlink.tv/wJiY

www.plazamayorcompany.com

 

Press release published by Braoude Lydia
Published on 10/15/2025, 6:06 PM on 24presse.com
Braoude Lydia
Plaza Mayor Company Ltd

www.plazamayorcompany.com
Contact

Press release free of rights. Mention : 24presse 24presse.com

Send mail to
Braoude Lydia

Company : Plaza Mayor Company Ltd

Press contact

Braoude Lydia
Plaza Mayor Company Ltd

Contact

Website
www.plazamayorcompany.com

Distribute
press release
Start distribution

Last press releases "music"