'What We Hide' - Original Soundtrack by Alexis Grapsas

music







After their mother suffers a fatal overdose, two sisters fear that the foster system will separate the and decide to hide the body. But their lie may be discovered and they must decide how far they are willing to go to keep their secret.

"‘What We Hide’ is a powerful film about secrets and the collateral damage caused by addiction. I tried to approach the story delicately, and let it breathe through the lens of two young sisters. It’s one of the most minimalistic scores I have ever written and the objective was to find hope and strength within beauty and simplicity." Alexis Grapsas - Composer

"Alexis Grapsas’ elegant and deeply expressive score resonates throughout the film, creating an emotional through-line that profoundly elevates the story’s impact. I am so grateful for his wonderful work on the film." Dan Kay - Director

What We Hide - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Director Dan Kay

Cast : McKenna Grace, Jojo Regina, Jesse Williams

Music by Alexis Grapsas

Label Plaza Mayor Company Ltd





Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/album/13iirBL7OWHYV3o8Gimp4z



Deezer : https://www.deezer.com/album/826816581



YouTube : https://youtu.be/LnI4KqSUVQ4



Fanlinks : https://fanlink.tv/wJiY



www.plazamayorcompany.com