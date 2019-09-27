Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine - ReadyWise Supply Emergency Food to KOLO Nordic

news







As sub-zero temperatures sweep across Ukraine and energy infrastructure remains under constant strain, access to hot, nutritious food has become a growing humanitarian emergency.



ReadyWise UK is in response hereto, expanding its support to KOLO Nordic’s frontline winter relief operations, delivering thousands of additional freeze-dried emergency meals to vulnerable communities affected by ongoing conflict.



With many families facing prolonged power outages, destroyed homes, and limited access to fresh food, reliable long-shelf-life meals are proving essential for survival through the harsh winter months.



KOLO Nordic - a 100% volunteer-run Danish humanitarian organisation - has now delivered over 260 tons of aid across more than 120 humanitarian convoys, including ambulances, mobile kitchens, medical equipment, winter supplies, and food directly to communities in need.

“Winter in Ukraine is not just cold - it’s life-threatening,” said Kristine Foss, Co-Founder of KOLO Nordic. “Without stable electricity and heating, families rely heavily on emergency food support. ReadyWise’s meals allow us to provide warmth, nutrition and dignity when people need it most.”



ReadyWise’s freeze-dried meals - with shelf lives of up to 25 years and rapid hot-water preparation - are specifically designed for crisis environments where supply chains are disrupted and cooking facilities are limited.





“Food security becomes critical in winter conflict zones,” said Kim Berknov, Director & VP EMEA at ReadyWise UK. “When temperatures drop below freezing, every warm meal matters. Through KOLO Nordic’s incredible volunteer network, we’re ensuring that emergency nutrition reaches families facing the harshest conditions imaginable.”



This winter deployment forms part of a broader humanitarian commitment from ReadyWise UK to support crisis-affected populations across Europe and beyond.



Learn more and support the mission at:

www.readywise.co.uk

www.kolonordic.dk